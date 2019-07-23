Arpaio Lawsuit vs. CNN, Jeff Zucker, Chris Cuomo, Huffington Post And Rolling Stone Goes Before DC Federal Court at 10:30 AM This Thursday, July 25, 2019

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Place: U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia

Courtroom 15 (6th Floor)

333 Constitution Avenue, N.W.

Washington, D.C. 20001

Larry Klayman, the founder of Judicial Watch and now Freedom Watch and a former federal prosecutor announces that a motions hearing will be held at 10:30 A.M. in Courtroom 15 of the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C., on July 25, 2019.

Previously, on behalf of Sheriff Joe Arpaio, Klayman filed a complaint for defamation and related causes of action against CNN, its CEO Jeff Zucker, its prime time host Chris Cuomo, the Huffington Post and Rolling Stone for publishing that "America's Toughest Sheriff, a true American patriot, " is a convicted felon, despite his have been pardoned for a simple misdemeanor. In this regard, Sheriff Arpaio is also currently seeking to have even this misdemeanor ruling vacated from the lower court's docket, via an appeal. The malicious defamation of the defendants have caused significant damage to Sheriff Arpaio and his future political aspirations, his livelihood and well being, as pled in the complaint

The posture of this case before Judge Lamberth is that the defendants have moved to dismiss the complaint, which can be found at www.freedomwatchusa.org.

Klayman had this to day in announcing this important hearing:

"This case, which is styled Arpaio v. Zucker, Civil Action No. 18-CV- 2894 (D.D.C.), is of utmost importance as it seeks to hold the so called 'Fake News Media' accountable for its smears. The complaint was filed by Freedom Watch's 'Leftist Media Strike Force' and is another example of how Klayman, Freedom Watch and his clients, like Sheriff Arpaio, do not just get documents under FOIA, but bring hard hitting lawsuits seeking justice. We thus do not ask the government to take action but instead are committed to bringing about justice ourselves!"

A PRESS CONFERENE WILL BE HELD AT THE 3RD STREET EXIT OF THE COURTHOUSE AFTER THE HEARING, WHERE SHERIFF APAIO, WILL ALONG WITH KLAYMAN, ANSWER QUESTIONS

For more information, contact daj142182@gmail.com or (424) 274 2579. Media contact: Adrienne Mazzone 561-750-9800 x2270.

SOURCE Larry Klayman