Arpin Van Lines Named America's Most Trusted® Moving Company in Lifestory Research 2024 Study

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moving is a significant life event, and entrusting belongings to a moving company requires confidence in their ability to deliver on promises. In a national survey by Lifestory Research, released today, the 2024 America's Most Trusted® Moving Company Study has identified the most trusted moving companies in the United States.

Based on the opinions of 83,944 individuals, Arpin Van Lines emerged as the top choice among individuals planning to move. Arpin Van Lines earned the top rating among the largest moving companies, with a Net Trust Quotient Score of 94.6, ranking #1 in the 2024 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study.

Moving companies in the national study and ranking included Arpin Van Lines, Mayflower, United Van Lines, North American Van Lines, Wheaton Van Lines, Allied Van Lines, Graebel Van Lines, Atlas Van Lines, and Bekins Van Lines.

Study Key Findings

Decision factors like cost, reputation, reviews, services, and proximity influence trust judgments about moving companies.

Trust in moving companies hinges on professionalism, communication, timeliness, and the careful handling of belongings.

The perception of pricing transparency and concerns about hidden fees significantly influence trust formation.

The opinions of friends, family, and work colleagues often initiate early trust in moving companies.

For more information about the Lifestory Research 2024, America's Most Trusted® Moving Company study, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2024-best-moving-company-ranking-review

About the America's Most Trusted® Study

The Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand the opinions of consumers within the new home marketplace. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. #mosttrustedbrands

About Lifestory Research®

Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only useful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward.

For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com

