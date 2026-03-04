Arpio Expands Cloud Disaster Recovery to Azure, Delivering Best-in-Class Cloud Resilience

The Only Disaster Recovery Platform Created for Cloud Workloads Now Supports Azure — Bringing Rapid Recovery to Microsoft Environments

DURHAM, N.C., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arpio, the cloud disaster recovery platform long-trusted by enterprises seeking to protect complex AWS environments, today announced the launch of its Azure capabilities — extending its automated DR capabilities to Microsoft Azure workloads. With support for full-application DR, Arpio brings the same frictionless, proven disaster recovery that has transformed Amazon Web Services (AWS) resilience to the Azure ecosystem.

Unlike legacy disaster recovery tools that are retrofitted for the cloud, Arpio was designed from the ground up to provide native recovery for cloud applications. Disasters in the cloud run the gamut from cloud provider outages, to ransomware attacks, to man-made disasters like accidental errors or erase attacks, and Arpio provides protection against the full range. Arpio established its cloud expertise and ingenuity with its platform's market-shifting AWS disaster recovery capabilities; the Azure expansion marks a significant milestone in Arpio's mission to make enterprise-grade disaster recovery easy, comprehensive, and seamless in the event of any cloud disaster.

Disaster Recovery Purpose-Built for the Cloud. Now Available for Azure.

Traditional disaster recovery solutions were architected for on-premise data centers and have struggled to keep pace with the speed, scale, and complexity of cloud architectures. Arpio was built to solve a fundamentally different problem: how do complex organizations quickly and reliably recover dynamic, interdependent cloud workloads without the heavy, cost-intensive operational overhead of legacy DR?

With the Azure launch, Arpio delivers:

Reliable, cost-effective backup — Continuous, automated replication, ensuring that "pilot light" recovery environments stay synchronized with production so organizations can meet reliability with cost savings.

— Continuous, automated replication, ensuring that "pilot light" recovery environments stay synchronized with production so organizations can meet reliability with cost savings. Seamless recovery — Full-application recovery enables organizations to restore critical workloads with speed and precision. Aggressive RTO and RPO targets are now possible without intensive manual effort.

— Full-application recovery enables organizations to restore critical workloads with speed and precision. Aggressive RTO and RPO targets are now possible without intensive manual effort. Complex environments, made simple — Comprehensive support for all enterprise architectural patterns in the cloud, extending cloud-native DR to application architectures that traditional tools simply cannot address.

"We built Arpio because modern enterprises need a disaster recovery solution built for the cloud, not a backup tool that was born in the data center. Arpio has taken DR from a low-confidence box-check requirement to a tested, trusted, integral part of the enterprise cloud resilience strategy in AWS. Our new Azure capabilities bring that same depth of cloud-native expertise to Microsoft environments, so our customers can protect all of their applications." — Doug Neumann, CEO, Arpio

Resilience Without Compromise

Arpio's platform enables organizations to validate their disaster recovery posture through non-disruptive testing, spinning up recovery environments in minutes rather than enduring long weekend maintenance windows. For security and compliance teams facing increasing scrutiny around resilience — particularly in the wake of high-profile outages and ransomware attacks — Arpio provides the operational confidence that comes from tested, proven recovery capabilities.

The Azure expansion also positions Arpio as a natural fit for enterprises running multi-cloud environments, enabling consistent DR practices and policy governance across both AWS and Azure workloads from a single platform.

Availability

Arpio's Azure capabilities are available immediately for new and existing customers. Organizations interested in evaluating Arpio for their Azure environments can request a demo at arpio.io .

About Arpio

Arpio provides cloud-native disaster recovery automation for organizations running complex cloud environments. Built by cloud experts, for the cloud, Arpio enables enterprises to replicate, test, and recover their cloud workloads automatically — eliminating the manual complexity and operational risk of legacy DR approaches. Arpio customers can validate their recovery capabilities in minutes, not maintenance windows, and trust that their DR environment will perform when it matters most. For more information, visit arpio.io .

Media Contact:

Alex Schulte

Head of Marketing

Arpio

[email protected]

+1 919 336 1601

