Arq. Rosa Dilia Zayas' new book "63 Rounds de un Superviviente" is a mother's stirring story of hope amidst the challenging waves her family faced throughout life.

Zayas writes, "In our existence, we always make plans of how we want it to be, but how difficult it is when you thought you had everything prepared and suddenly your world changes completely? What do we do, and where do we support each other?

The life of a survivor is to fight and defy adversity on the grim scene of suffering and to be victorious where others perished.

Although medically fragile, but after sixty-three high-risk surgeries, my son Rodwin has managed to survive and become a source of inspiration both for me, his own mother, and for many others around the world, offering a message of hope, strength, and an unbreakable spirit.

In this process, we have learned that the Eternal Heavenly Father is the master key to be victorious before these curves of the road. I invite you together to see how the hand of God manifests itself through the difficult situations that this survivor has faced throughout this process. The promise of this book is to give strength to those who do not have it, to bring a message of hope to those who need it, and above all, it will make you see that the hand of God will be with you in the different stages of the journey."

Published by Page Publishing, Arq. Rosa Dilia Zayas' heartbreaking yet inspiring journey will prove how God can do so many miracles and provide strength especially to those who could barely hang on.

In this book is a mother's pain; and also, a mother's joy of seeing her son survive such fatal procedures.

Readers who wish to experience this great work can purchase "63 Rounds de un Superviviente" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

