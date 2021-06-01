Arqit and Northrop Grumman in the UK sign quantum encryption collaboration agreement

LONDON, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arqit, the quantum encryption company, has signed a collaboration agreement with Northrop Grumman in the UK. Through the collaboration, Arqit, which is developing end-to-end quantum encryption using satellite distribution, will work with Northrop Grumman to develop and understand this novel technology for potential use in defence and national security settings.

The collaboration work programme has already begun in order to assess technological possibilities. The next phase of the collaboration agreement is to assess technical performance on project applications, to be agreed to as early as next month.

Arqit Founder, David Williams, said: "Northrop Grumman is an important and respected supplier in aerospace, satellite technology and mission critical cyber solutions – on both sides of the Atlantic. The partnership will rapidly accelerate the delivery of products to government and defence end-users across the 5 Eyes territories."

Nick Chaffey, Chief Executive of Northrop Grumman UK, Europe and Middle East said: "Working with advanced and highly innovative British technology companies like Arqit is central to our UK partnership strategy. Leveraging our U.S. expertise related to market access for quantum encryption technology has the potential to add significant value to our customer solutions."

About Arqit

Arqit has invented a unique quantum encryption technology which makes the communications links of any networked device secure against current and future forms of cyber attack – even an attack from a quantum computer. Arqit's product, called QuantumCloud™ creates unbreakable software encryption keys which are easy and efficient to use remotely with no hardware or disruption to software required. The software has universal application to every edge device and cloud machine in the world.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom with subsidiaries in the United States, Arqit was founded in 2017 by UK satellite industry veteran David Williams.

