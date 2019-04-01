Arrangements for Pets Readies Its Launch, Focused On Our Loving Sidekicks

ATLANTA, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Edible Arrangements®, the gifts and treats company best known for its creatively designed fresh cut fruit arrangements, has launched Petible Arrangements, a new line of products designed specifically with consumers' four-legged friends in mind.

The company conducted consumer research among the most common household pets and focused their new line on dogs when findings showed cats to be skittish, disinterested and just a little more clever. Dogs were attentive, wagged their tails and drooled at just the sight of the arrangement.

Dogs are also known for their unconditional love, so the new Petible Arrangements are the perfect way for owners to celebrate their companions and show them how much they love and care about them, for any occasion. In keeping with the fruit theme, the new custom arrangements feature fruit-shaped pet toys, milk bones, and other delicious doggie treats, all in a reusable dog bowl.

"We always say Edible® has the perfect gift for ANYONE, but we realized we were overlooking a very important, key member of many families," said Jill Thomas, Edible Arrangements® chief marketing officer. "Petible gives dog owners a really special way to show their most loyal companions just how much they care."

The new arrangements are available in extremely limited supply at ediblearrangements.com/edible-gifts/petible, any pet lover who visits the site to check out the new arrangements will be rewarded for being a "good dog" with a pat on the head and an offer for $10 off $50 or more.

P.S. Can you decode the hidden message in our headline? :)

About Edible Arrangements®

With more than 1,200 franchise locations open or under development worldwide, Edible Arrangements, LLC is the world's largest franchisor of shops offering creatively designed fresh cut fruit arrangements. Edible® store locations also carry the company's rapidly expanding Edible® Treats line which features all-natural, fresh fruit smoothies, chocolate Dipped Fruit™, Froyo Fruit Blends™, fresh fruit salads, and treats. Since its founding in 1999 in East Haven, Conn., the company has been recognized as an industry leader, ranking first in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's annual "Franchise 500," Entrepreneur's Top 40 of "Fastest Growing Franchises" and "America's Top Global Franchises" as well as being included among the "Inc. 5000" list of the fastest growing privately-held companies. Edible® fresh fruit arrangements, chocolate Dipped Fruit™, fresh fruit smoothies, can be ordered online at edible.com, or through any local Edible® store.

SOURCE Edible Arrangements

Related Links

http://edible.com

