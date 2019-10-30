Arranta Bio announces $82M in new funding, and a strategic partnership with Thermo Fisher Scientific

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arranta Bio ("Arranta") announced today the completion of an $82 million funding round and a strategic partnership with Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Formed in May 2019, Arranta's goal is to be the best-in-class microbiome contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The business provides live biopharmaceutical products (LBPs) for microbiome pioneers by bacterial fermentation, isolation, drying and encapsulation.

Arranta's funding round was completed with sole institutional investor, Ampersand Capital Partners, company founders and colleagues, and a strategic investment from Thermo Fisher. Mark Bamforth, Arranta's Founder and CEO, said, "The microbiome is an expanding area of clinical development with the potential to impact many serious diseases, and Arranta is focused on helping pioneering companies in this field with a reliable, high-quality clinical and eventually commercial supply."

Arranta is establishing late clinical and commercial-ready capacity at a new facility in Watertown, Massachusetts, USA, which will come online mid-2020.

Industry veteran Mark Bamforth previously founded, grew and subsequently sold Gallus Biopharmaceuticals and Brammer Bio, both of which today are a part of Thermo Fisher. Iain Baird has been instrumental in establishing the company as co-founder and will continue to support its growth. In addition, Arranta has built a strong leadership team, including Steve Favaloro as Chief Financial Officer, and Lana Gladstein as Chief Legal Officer & General Counsel, to drive the growth of the company.

By partnering with Thermo Fisher, Arranta will have access to the company's full suite of products and services and will provide materials to Thermo Fisher for use in gene therapy production. Michel Lagarde, Executive Vice President for Thermo Fisher, said, "We are pleased to be able to partner with the Arranta team to support customers in their clinical development of novel biopharmaceuticals to improve patient health."

Almost 200 companies are actively exploring the linkage between the microbiome – millions of bacteria, fungi, protozoa and viruses that live inside and on the human body – and diseases in order to identify therapeutic targets. Scientists have called it the second genome, and in fact, the number of genes in the microbes making up one person's microbiome is 200 times the number in the human genome.

Over the last decade, there has been rapid acceleration in scientific understanding of the composition and functions of the gut microbiota. Arranta is proud to be building a business to support the supply needs of these innovators.

About Arranta Bio

Founded in 2019, Arranta Bio is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specifically established to focus on serving companies seeking to develop and commercialize therapies targeting the human microbiome. Headed by a management team and technical experts with a proven track record in both process development and contract manufacturing through fermentation to lyophilization and encapsulation of live biopharmaceuticals, it offers the knowledge and resources necessary to help clients to develop and manufacture promising new microbiome therapies to meet the needs of patients. Additional information about Arranta is available at www.arrantabio.com. Enquiries can be sent to info@arrantabio.com

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Founded in 1988, Ampersand is a middle market private equity firm dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive superior long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of its core healthcare sectors, including Avista Pharma Solutions, Brammer Bio, Confluent Medical, Genewiz, Genoptix, Talecris Biotherapeutics, and Viracor-IBT Laboratories. Additional information about Ampersand is available at www.ampersandcapital.com

About Thermo Fisher

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $24 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

