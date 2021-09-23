Arranta Bio Announces First End-to-End Manufacturing for mRNA Vaccines in its Commercial-ready GMP Facility

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arranta Bio ("Arranta"), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) supporting advanced therapy pioneers, today announced plans to establish contract manufacturing capacity for messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines. Arranta will offer the first end-to-end platform for full integration of cGMP manufacturing of critical raw materials, in-vitro transcription, mRNA purification, LNP formulation and sterile fill/finish all within its Watertown, MA facility. Arranta intends to support product innovators using an mRNA platform to develop vaccines, for example, vaccines targeting infectious diseases, as well as therapeutic vaccines, such as those targeting cancer.

mRNA vaccines are a relatively new class of vaccines. Prophylactic vaccines have been recently validated with the successful commercialization of COVID-19 vaccines, while therapeutic immuno-oncology focused vaccines offer significant promise to cancer patients. This latter class of mRNA vaccines works by encoding single or multiple tumor antigens that stimulate a specific immune response and produce anti-tumoral immunity.

"Arranta Bio is building a team with deep expertise in analytical and process development, and GMP manufacturing to support clients in this cutting-edge sector that is poised to transform vaccines for infectious diseases and cancer treatments" said Mark Bamforth, Executive Chair and CEO of Arranta. "We are delighted to be able to expand access to provide best-in-class mRNA capacity with the first end-to-end platform in a single facility. Arranta's leadership team has a track-record of establishing commercial facilities and has supported successful FDA approvals for dozens of biopharmaceutical products and are committed to support mRNA vaccine innovators."

In 2020, Arranta completed the built-out and commissioning of an 80,000ft² commercial-ready facility in Watertown, MA, with Grade C (ISO 7) clean rooms, which are suitable for the production of mRNA, lipid nanoparticle formulation, and sterile fill/finish into vials within isolator technology. Arranta will have drug substance process development and formulation development capacity in place by the end of 2021 in existing laboratories and GMP clinical manufacturing by early 2022 from existing clean rooms which are already qualified. Integrated isolator technology will be installed and operational in the second half of 2022 to complete the end-to-end platform. Additional suites are available to meet client needs, including dedicated custom capacity options.

Arranta has an established bacterial manufacturing platform for live bacterial pharmaceuticals (LBPs) targeting the human microbiome, and for fermented starting materials for use in advanced mRNA vaccines.

Arranta has deep experience and continues to invest in capabilities, following an initial $100M spend in the fit-out of world class, commercial-ready facilities and in building a deeply experienced team. Arranta is proud to be a leading CDMO focused on supporting the supply needs of these varied innovator companies.

About Arranta Bio

Founded in 2019, Arranta Bio is a visionary contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that partners with companies seeking to develop and manufacture complex biological drugs and innovative therapies. Our dedicated team, state-of-the-art facilities, and unparalleled resources are crucial for advancing products from development to commercial launch. Arranta Bio continues to expand capacity and development and manufacturing services across multiple sites with technology platforms designed to meet the evolving demands of our clients and partners. Additional information about Arranta Bio is available at www.arrantabio.com

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Founded in 1988, Ampersand is a middle market private equity firm with more than $2 billion of assets under management dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston and Amsterdam, Ampersand leverages its unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive superior long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. Additional information about Ampersand is available at www.ampersandcapital.com.

