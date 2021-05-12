ARRAY Appoints D'Arcy Smith to Lead USAF Programs in Montgomery, AL

FAIRFAX, Va., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ARRAY Information Technology, today announced the addition of D'Arcy Smith as Delivery Executive based in Montgomery, Alabama. In this new role, he will be responsible for providing leadership for ARRAY teams and programs, business development activity, strategic relationships, and community outreach in the greater Montgomery, AL area, where ARRAY has been delivering application services for nearly 10 years. D'Arcy brings to his new role over 20 years of experience with a demonstrated history of success in the information technology and services industry.

Smith will work to support and foster relationships with ARRAY employees, clients, and the Montgomery area community, where he will also be managing a significant portfolio of Air Force programs, mostly based at Maxwell/Gunter AFB. He brings extensive expertise in applications services and technologies including Agile, DevSecOps and Cloud to the Montgomery USAF community.

Prior to joining ARRAY, Smith served in several roles for the Department of Defense. In this capacity, he worked in a variety of roles ranging from Software Developer to Deputy Program Manager. Most recently, Smith developed and introduced Agile programs to the Air Force.

"D'Arcy's extensive experience working in the Montgomery USAF community makes him a perfect fit for ARRAY," said Axel Foley, Vice President of Air Force Operations at ARRAY. "We are committed to delivering technical expertise to meet mission needs and look forward to supporting D'Arcy as we secure mission success."

To learn more about ARRAY please visit www.arrayinfotech.com .

About ARRAY

At ARRAY, mission needs drive everything. Our mission-obsessed culture, technical expertise and deep client intimacy allow us to achieve long-term success in the defense and public sector community. With expertise in the full spectrum of application solutions to include DevSecOps, Waterfall to Agile and full application modernization, ARRAY creates solutions that optimize performance. ARRAY is made up of a strong team of talented individuals and has been recognized for its employee-centric culture, being named a Washington Post 2020 Top Workplace. For more information, visit www.arrayinfotech.com

