ARRAY Appoints Krystin Fakalata to Lead Efforts in Dayton, OH

FAIRFAX, Va., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ARRAY Information Technology, today announced the addition of Krystin Fakalata as Regional Executive based in Dayton, Ohio. In this new role, Fakalata will be responsible for providing leadership for ARRAY projects, business development, strategic relationships, and community outreach in the greater Dayton, OH area. Along with ARRAY's 20-year history supporting U.S. Air Force clients in Dayton, Fakalata brings over 12 years of experience with a demonstrated history of working in the information technology and services industry.

Fakalata, who grew up in the Dayton area, will be tasked with continuing to foster relationships with ARRAY employees, clients, and other Dayton area community leaders to ensure we are delivering the highest quality support across all of our projects. She will also be managing a handful of Air Force programs, most of which are based at Wright-Patterson AFB.

Prior to joining ARRAY, Fakalata served as Vice President at Macalogic, where she was responsible for growing Macalogic through business development, marketing, proposal management, and teaming relationships. She also served as Senior Director of Education Operations & Client Engagement at Human Capital Institute (HCI) where she managed operations for HCI's certification courses: HCS, SWP, HRBP, TAS, and APM and deployed them internationally as corporate trainings and public courses.

"Krystin's extensive experience, and proven track record in management, marketing strategy, and organizational development will play a critical role in our efforts in continuing to bring innovative, mission-focused solutions to support our government clients," said Sumeet Shrivastava, President and CEO of ARRAY. "We are excited to have her join the ARRAY family where she is going to be a key asset for operations in the Dayton area to ensure we deliver the right people with the technical expertise to meet mission needs."

About ARRAY

At ARRAY, mission needs drive everything. Our mission-obsessed culture, technical expertise and deep client intimacy allow us to achieve long-term success in the defense and public sector community. With expertise in the full spectrum of application solutions to include DevSecOps, Waterfall to Agile and full application modernization, ARRAY creates solutions that optimize performance.

