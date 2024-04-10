Array Behavioral Care Adds Growth and Technology Innovators to C-Suite

Virtual psychiatry and therapy provider hires two experienced leaders in COO Christy Kisner and CIO Patrick Williamson to continue driving innovation across

telehealth operations and technology on a national scale

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Array Behavioral Care , the nation's leading virtual psychiatry and therapy practice providing quality mental health services across the continuum of care, today announced two new additions to its C-suite: Chief Operating Officer (COO) Christy Kisner and Chief Information Officer (CIO) Patrick Williamson . Kisner and Williamson have decades of experience scaling national clinical services. They join an Array leadership team committed to enhancing the clinician experience and improving patient mental health outcomes across settings ranging from the hospital to the home.

Americans are in the middle of a mental health crisis and a loneliness epidemic . Suicides are on the rise , and 1 in 20 adults experience serious mental illness. Unfortunately, there is a shortage of psychiatrists and mental health care providers across the United States, making it difficult for Americans experiencing mental health issues to access the crucial care they need. These provider shortages are particularly acute in rural areas; 65% of rural counties do not have a single psychiatrist, making virtual mental health appointments an increasingly vital option for individuals living in these underserved regions.

As COO, Kisner will focus on growing Array's national service delivery capabilities, leading the integration of its offerings with Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sara Gotheridge, and working with Williamson to implement and scale technology that benefits both clinicians and patients. Prior to joining Array, Kisner was the President of SpecialtyCare's Neuro Services Service Line, where she oversaw one of its fastest-growing divisions. After starting her career as a clinical neurophysiologist, she transitioned to the business side of healthcare where she has spent the past 23 years growing, scaling, and operating companies in the entrepreneurial and private equity spaces.

Williamson will lead Array's technology strategy as CIO, where he will oversee systems, networking, and security. He has two decades of experience leading healthcare IT teams at national organizations, with a specific focus on telehealth. Before joining Array, Williamson was Vice President of Client Operations at Netgain Technology, where he provided managed cloud and IT solutions to healthcare, legal, and accounting businesses. He has also directed IT strategy at women's and children's care provider MEDNAX and teleradiology practice vRad.

"Array sets a high standard for clinical excellence, and we're always striving to improve our patient and clinician experience through technological and operational innovation," said Shannon Werb , CEO of Array Behavioral Care. "With Christy and Patrick, we'll be able to make hiring and onboarding new clinicians even more seamless, while continuing to deliver quality care to patients wherever they are, including hospitals, homes, or community-based settings."

Array Behavioral Care is the nation's leading virtual psychiatry and therapy practice. As the leading mental health provider, Array is on a mission to transform access to quality, timely behavioral health care through innovative telepsychiatry solutions and services that span the entire care continuum, from the hospital to the home. Array partners with an extensive network of hospitals, health systems, community healthcare organizations, and payors to improve access and deliver the highest quality of care to patients. As a pioneer in the field, Array sets the standard for excellence in telepsychiatry while actively shaping industry advancements and advocating for regulatory enhancements that support the evolving needs of patients and providers. Discover more about accessible, comprehensive behavioral health care at www.arraybc.com .

