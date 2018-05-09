Array BioPharma Reports Financial Results For The Third Quarter of Fiscal 2018

"Preparations for the anticipated U.S. launch of encorafenib and binimetinib in BRAF-mutant melanoma are well underway," said Ron Squarer, Chief Executive Officer. "We are pleased to have our entire commercial leadership and infrastructure in place and are poised for an exciting 2018, as we look ahead to commercialization and additional data updates from our encorafenib and binimetinib clinical trials."

COLUMBUS PHASE 3 TRIAL

Regulatory

Array's New Drug Applications (NDAs) to support use of the encorafenib and binimetinib combination for the treatment of patients with BRAF-mutant advanced, unresectable or metastatic melanoma remain under review by the FDA with a target action date under Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) of June 30, 2018.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA), as well as the Swiss Medicines Agency (Swissmedic) and the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), are reviewing the Marketing Authorization Applications (MAAs) submitted by Pierre Fabre and Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) has accepted the Manufacturing and Marketing Approval (MMA) applications submitted by Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

The regulatory submissions were based on findings from the pivotal Phase 3 COLUMBUS trial.

COLUMBUS Median Overall Survival Results

Array will announce additional results from the Phase 3 COLUMBUS trial in an oral presentation (Abstract #223875) at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2018 Annual Meeting on June 4.

Array previously announced that treatment with the combination of encorafenib 450 mg daily and binimetinib 45 mg twice daily (COMBO450) reduced the risk of death compared to treatment with vemurafenib 960 mg daily [hazard ratio (HR) of 0.61, (95% CI 0.47, 0.79, p<0.001)] in patients with BRAF-mutant melanoma in the Phase 3 COLUMBUS trial.

The Phase 3 trial showed mOS of 33.6 months for patients treated with COMBO450, compared to 16.9 months for patients treated with vemurafenib as a monotherapy.

As previously reported, the combination of encorafenib and binimetinib was generally well-tolerated. Grade 3/4 adverse events (AEs) that occurred in more than 5% of patients receiving the combination were increased gamma-glutamyltransferase (GGT) (9%), increased blood creatine phosphokinase (CK) (7%) and hypertension (6%). The incidence of selected any grade AEs of special interest, defined based on toxicities commonly associated with commercially available BRAF+MEK-inhibitor treatments for patients receiving the combination of encorafenib and binimetinib included: rash (22%), pyrexia (18%), serous retinopathy including retinal pigment epithelial detachment (20%) and photosensitivity (5%). Full safety results of COLUMBUS Part 1 were published in The Lancet Oncology.

The Lancet Oncology Publication

Detailed results of the pivotal Phase 3 COLUMBUS trial for the treatment of patients with BRAF-mutant advanced, unresectable or metastatic melanoma were published online on March 21, 2018 and in the May 2018 print edition of The Lancet Oncology.

BEACON CRC PHASE 3 TRIAL

Array will present updated results from the 30 patient safety lead-in of the Phase 3 BEACON CRC trial at the ESMO 20th World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer June 20-23, 2018.

Array previously announced updated results from the 30 patient safety lead-in of the Phase 3 BEACON CRC trial evaluating the triplet combination of encorafenib, binimetinib and cetuximab, an EGFR antagonist, in patients with BRAF-mutant CRC whose disease has progressed after one or two prior regimens at the ASCO 2018 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium.

The estimated mPFS at the time of analysis was 8 months in 29 patients with BRAF V600E -mutant CRC.

-mutant CRC. The confirmed overall response rate (ORR) was 48% with 3 complete responses in patients with BRAF V600E -mutant CRC. Further, the ORR was 62% in the 16 patients who received only one prior line of therapy.

-mutant CRC. Further, the ORR was 62% in the 16 patients who received only one prior line of therapy. These data represent improvements compared to several approved standard of care benchmarks for this population which range between 4% to 8% ORR and 1.8 and 2.5 months mPFS. [1-4]

The triplet combination was generally well-tolerated. Two patients discontinued treatment due to AEs with only one of these considered related to treatment. The most common grade 3 or 4 AEs seen in at least 10% of patients were fatigue, urinary tract infection, increased aspartate aminotransferase (AST) and increased blood CK.

Enrollment in the randomized portion of BEACON CRC is ongoing. BRAF mutations are estimated to occur in 10% to 15% of patients with CRC and represent a poor prognosis for these patients.

Encorafenib and binimetinib are investigational medicines and are not currently approved in any country.

IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY COLLABORATIONS: TRIALS ADVANCING WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND MERCK; TRIAL WITH PFIZER EXPECTED TO START THIRD QUARTER OF 2018

Array is developing binimetinib in combination with PD-1/ PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitors and has announced separate, strategic collaborations with Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck and Pfizer, but in each case, are pursuing a unique trial design to explore different clinical approaches.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

The clinical trial continues to advance and is designed to investigate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of binimetinib in combination with nivolumab (anti-PD-1 therapy), with and without ipilimumab (CTLA-4 antibody), in patients with advanced metastatic microsatellite stable (MSS) CRC and the presence of a RAS mutation who have received one or two prior regimens.

mutation who have received one or two prior regimens. The trial is jointly supported by Array and Bristol-Myers Squibb and sponsored by Array.

Merck

The clinical trial continues to advance and is designed to investigate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of binimetinib in combination with pembrolizumab (anti-PD-1 therapy), with and without FOLFOX or FOLFIRI (chemotherapy) in patients with CRC whose tumors are not microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H).

The trial is sponsored and funded by Merck, with Array providing binimetinib supply.

Pfizer

The clinical trial is designed to investigate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of several novel anti-cancer combinations, including binimetinib, avelumab (anti-PD-L1 therapy) and talazoparib (PARP inhibitor) across various tumor types and is expected to begin during the third quarter of 2018.

Initially, the focus will be in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and pancreatic cancer, with additional indications being explored at a later stage.

The trial will be sponsored and funded by Pfizer, with Array providing binimetinib supply.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Novartis Financial Commitment

Novartis continues to substantially fund all ongoing trials with encorafenib and binimetinib that were active or planned as of the close of the Novartis Agreements in 2015, including the COLUMBUS Phase 3 trial. Reimbursement revenue from Novartis was approximately $87 million for the 12 months ended March 31, 2018, of which $24.8 million was recorded in the quarter ended March 31, 2018. Total revenue and upfront payment collected from Novartis since the start of the 2015 agreement is $373.5 million.

Third Quarter of Fiscal 2018 Compared to Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018 (Sequential Quarters Comparison)

Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 was $66.4 million , compared to $42.2 million for the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to an upfront license fee from ASLAN Pharmaceuticals as well as higher Novartis reimbursement revenue.

for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 was , compared to for the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to an upfront license fee from ASLAN Pharmaceuticals as well as higher Novartis reimbursement revenue. Cost of partnered programs for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 was $17.7 million , compared to $13.7 million for the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher costs incurred for the BEACON CRC trial as it continues to advance, as well as additional resources engaged on collaborations.

for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 was , compared to for the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher costs incurred for the BEACON CRC trial as it continues to advance, as well as additional resources engaged on collaborations. Research and development expense for proprietary programs was $53.6 million , compared to $42.6 million in the prior quarter. The increase was driven by higher activity on the Novartis transitioned studies and pre-commercial manufacturing costs for encorafenib and binimetinib.

was , compared to in the prior quarter. The increase was driven by higher activity on the Novartis transitioned studies and pre-commercial manufacturing costs for encorafenib and binimetinib. Loss from Operations for the quarter was $21.8 million , compared to a loss from operations of $25.7 million in the previous quarter. The decrease in net loss was primarily due to increased revenue, which was partially offset by increased research and development expense.

for the quarter was , compared to a loss from operations of in the previous quarter. The decrease in net loss was primarily due to increased revenue, which was partially offset by increased research and development expense. Net loss for the second quarter was $22.9 million , or ($0.11) per share, compared to $34.1 million , or ($0.17) per share, in the prior quarter.

for the second quarter was , or per share, compared to , or per share, in the prior quarter. Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities as of March 31, 2018 were $440 million .

Third Quarter of Fiscal 2018 Compared to Third Quarter of Fiscal 2017 (Prior Year Comparison)

Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 increased by $33.1 million compared to the same quarter of fiscal 2017. The increase was primarily due to the ASLAN Pharmaceuticals upfront license fee.

for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 increased by compared to the same quarter of fiscal 2017. The increase was primarily due to the ASLAN Pharmaceuticals upfront license fee. Cost of partnered programs increased $10.3 million compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2017. The increase was primarily due to higher costs incurred for the BEACON CRC trial, as well as more resources engaged on collaborations.

increased compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2017. The increase was primarily due to higher costs incurred for the BEACON CRC trial, as well as more resources engaged on collaborations. Research and development expense for proprietary programs increased $7.6 million , compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2017. The increase was driven by higher activity on the Novartis transitioned studies and pre-commercial manufacturing costs for encorafenib and binimetinib.

increased , compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2017. The increase was driven by higher activity on the Novartis transitioned studies and pre-commercial manufacturing costs for encorafenib and binimetinib. Net loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 was $22.9 million , or ($0.11) per share, compared to $35.3 million , or ($0.21) per share, for the same quarter in fiscal 2017. The decrease in net loss was primarily due to increased revenue, which was partially offset by increased research and development expense.

About COLUMBUS

The COLUMBUS trial, (NCT01909453), is a two-part, international, randomized, open label Phase 3 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of the combination of encorafenib and binimetinib compared to vemurafenib and encorafenib monotherapy in 921 patients with locally advanced, unresectable or metastatic melanoma with BRAFV600 mutation. Prior immunotherapy treatment was allowed. Over 200 sites across North America, Europe, South America, Africa, Asia and Australia participated in the trial. Patients were randomized into two parts:

In Part 1, 577 patients were randomized 1:1:1 to receive COMBO450, encorafenib, 300 mg daily (ENCO 300), or vemurafenib, 960 mg twice daily alone. The dose of encorafenib in the combination arm is 50% higher than the single agent maximum tolerated dose of 300 mg. A higher dose of encorafenib was possible due to improved tolerability when combined with binimetinib. The primary endpoint for the COLUMBUS trial was an mPFS comparison of the COMBO450 arm versus vemurafenib. mPFS is determined based on tumor assessment (RECIST version 1.1 criteria) by a Blinded Independent Central Review (BICR). Secondary endpoints include a comparison of the mPFS of COMBO450 arm to that of ENCO300 and a comparison of overall survival (OS) in patients treated in the COMBO450 arm to that of vemurafenib alone. Results from Part 1 of the COLUMBUS trial previously presented at the 2016 Society for Melanoma Research Annual Congress, showed that COMBO450 more than doubled mPFS in patients with advanced BRAF -mutant melanoma, with a mPFS of 14.9 months compared with 7.3 months observed with vemurafenib [HR 0.54, (95% CI 0.41-0.71, p<0.0001)]. In the secondary mPFS comparison of COMBO450 to ENCO300, ENCO300 demonstrated a mPFS of 9.6 months [HR 0.75, (95% CI 0.56-1.00, p=0.051)].

-mutant melanoma, with a mPFS of 14.9 months compared with 7.3 months observed with vemurafenib [HR 0.54, (95% CI 0.41-0.71, p<0.0001)]. In the secondary mPFS comparison of COMBO450 to ENCO300, ENCO300 demonstrated a mPFS of 9.6 months [HR 0.75, (95% CI 0.56-1.00, p=0.051)]. In Part 2, 344 patients were randomized 3:1 to receive encorafenib 300 mg plus binimetinib 45 mg twice daily (COMBO300) or ENCO300. Part 2 was designed to provide additional data to help evaluate the contribution of binimetinib to the combination of encorafenib and binimetinib.

As the secondary endpoint comparison of mPFS between the COMBO450 arm and ENCO300 arm in Part 1 did not achieve statistical significance, the protocol specified analysis of OS is descriptive.

About Melanoma

Metastatic melanoma is the most serious and life-threatening type of skin cancer and is associated with low survival rates. [5, 6] There are about 200,000 new cases of melanoma diagnosed worldwide each year, approximately half of which have BRAF mutations, a key target in the treatment of metastatic melanoma. [5, 7, 8]

About BEACON CRC

BEACON CRC is the first and only Phase 3 trial designed to test a BRAF/MEK combo targeted therapy in BRAF-mutant advanced CRC. BEACON CRC is a randomized, open-label, global trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of encorafenib, binimetinib and cetuximab in patients with BRAF-mutant metastatic CRC whose disease has progressed after one or two prior regimens. Thirty patients were treated in the safety lead-in and received the triplet combination of encorafenib 300 mg daily, binimetinib 45 mg twice daily and cetuximab per label. Of the 30 patients, 29 had a BRAFV600E mutation. Microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H), resulting from defective DNA mismatch repair, was detected in only 1 patient. As previously announced, the triplet combination demonstrated good tolerability, supporting initiation of the randomized portion of the trial.

The randomized portion of the BEACON CRC trial is designed to assess the efficacy of encorafenib in combination with cetuximab with or without binimetinib compared to cetuximab and irinotecan-based therapy. Approximately 615 patients are expected to be randomized 1:1:1 to receive triplet combination, doublet combination (encorafenib and cetuximab) or the control arm (irinotecan-based therapy and cetuximab). The primary endpoint of the trial is mOS of the triplet combination compared to the control arm. Secondary endpoints address efficacy of the doublet combination compared to the control arm, and the triplet combination compared to the doublet therapy. Other secondary endpoints include PFS, ORR, duration of response, safety and tolerability. Health related quality of life data will also be assessed. The trial will be conducted at over 250 investigational sites in North America, South America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. Patient enrollment is expected to be completed in 2018.

About Colorectal Cancer

Worldwide, CRC is the third most common type of cancer in men and the second most common in women, with approximately 1.4 million new diagnoses in 2012. [9] Of these, nearly 750,000 were diagnosed in men, and 614,000 in women. [10] Globally in 2012, approximately 694,000 deaths were attributed to CRC. [9] In the U.S. alone, an estimated 140,250 patients will be diagnosed with cancer of the colon or rectum in 2018, and approximately 50,000 are estimated to die of their disease. [11] In the U.S., BRAF mutations are estimated to occur in 10% to 15% of patients with CRC and represent a poor prognosis for these patients. [12, 13, 14, 15] Based on recent prospective historical data, the prevalence of MSI-H in tumors from patients with metastatic BRAF-mutant CRC ranged from 14% in a recent Phase 1b/2 trial (NCT01719380) (Array, data on file) to 18% in a recent Southwestern Oncology Group (SWOG) randomized Phase 2 trial. [3]

About Array BioPharma

Array BioPharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted small molecule drugs to treat patients afflicted with cancer and other conditions. Ten registration studies are currently advancing related to eight Array-owned or partnered drugs: encorafenib (LGX818), binimetinib (MEK162), ARRY-797, selumetinib (partnered with AstraZeneca), danoprevir (partnered with Roche), ipatasertib (partnered with Genentech), larotrectinib (partnered with Loxo Oncology) and tucatinib (partnered with Seattle Genetics). For more information on Array, please go to www.arraybiopharma.com.

Array BioPharma Inc. Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts)





































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended











March 31,

March 31,











2018

2017

2018

2017 Revenue



















Reimbursement revenue



$ 24,751

$ 26,085

$ 65,338

$ 85,354

Collaboration and other revenue



10,113

5,530

26,629

17,849

License and milestone revenue



31,503

1,665

46,364

13,871



Total revenue



66,367

33,280

138,331

117,074

























Operating expenses



















Cost of partnered programs



17,712

7,432

43,187

25,303

Research and development for proprietary programs



53,636

46,069

137,694

139,101

Selling, general and administrative



16,773

11,714

40,428

28,410



Total operating expenses



88,121

65,215

221,309

192,814

























Loss from operations



(21,754)

(31,935)

(82,978)

(75,740)

























Other income (expense)



















Loss on extinguishment and conversion of Notes



—

—

(6,457)

—

Impairment loss related to cost method investment



—

—

—

(1,500)

Realized gains on investments and other



69

785

69

785

Change in fair value of notes payable



(100)

(1,300)

(200)

(2,100)

Interest income



1,295

228

3,075

510

Interest expense



(2,361)

(3,095)

(8,407)

(9,181)



Total other expense, net



(1,097)

(3,382)

(11,920)

(11,486)

























Net loss



$ (22,851)

$ (35,317)

$ (94,898)

$ (87,226)



















































Net loss per share – basic



$ (0.11)

$ (0.21)

$ (0.49)

$ (0.54) Net loss per share – diluted



$ (0.11)

$ (0.21)

$ (0.49)

$ (0.54)

























Weighted average shares outstanding – basic



208,994

169,020

194,434

160,689 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted



208,994

169,020

194,434

160,689



















































Summary Balance Sheet Data







(Unadudited)







(in thousands)



















March 31, 2018

June 30, 2017







































Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities



$ 439,518

$ 235,055













Working capital



$ 402,701

$ 200,626













Total assets



$ 497,007

$ 279,145













Long-term debt, net



$ 94,555

$ 121,305













Total stockholders' equity



$ 265,150

$ 11,727



































