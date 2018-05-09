Array Biopharma To Present At The Bank Of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference

Event: Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference Presenter: Ron Squarer, Chief Executive Officer, Array BioPharma Date: Wednesday, May 16, 2018 Time: 8:40 a.m. Pacific Time Webcast: http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/baml/healthcare2018/id01202184563.cfm

Array BioPharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted small molecule drugs to treat patients afflicted with cancer and other conditions. Ten registration studies are currently advancing related to eight Array-owned or partnered drugs: encorafenib (LGX818), binimetinib (MEK162), ARRY-797, selumetinib (partnered with AstraZeneca), danoprevir (partnered with Roche), ipatasertib (partnered with Genentech), larotrectinib (partnered with Loxo Oncology) and tucatinib (partnered with Seattle Genetics). For more information on Array, please go to www.arraybiopharma.com.

CONTACT:

Andrea N. Flynn, Ph.D.

Senior Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

(303) 381-6600

ir@arraybiopharma.com

