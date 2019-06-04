Array BioPharma to Present at the Goldman Sachs 40ᵗʰ Annual Global Healthcare Conference

BOULDER, Colo., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Array BioPharma Inc. (Nasdaq: ARRY) today announced that its Chief Operating Officer, Andrew Robbins, will speak at the Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. The public is welcome to participate in the conference through a webcast on the Array BioPharma website.

Event: Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Presenter: Andrew Robbins, Chief Operating Officer, Array BioPharma Date: June 11, 2019 Time: 3:20 p.m. Pacific Time / 6:20 p.m. Eastern Time Webcast: https://cc.talkpoint.com/gold006/061119a_as/?entity=45_2CLGG3P

About Array BioPharma

Array BioPharma Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative and well-tolerated targeted small molecule drugs to treat patients afflicted with cancer and other high-burden diseases. Array markets BRAFTOVI® (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI® (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAFV600E or BRAFV600K mutation in the United States and with partners in other major worldwide markets. Array's lead clinical programs, encorafenib and binimetinib, are being investigated in over 30 clinical trials across a number of solid tumor indications, including a Phase 3 trial in BRAF-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer. Array's pipeline includes several additional programs being advanced by Array or current license-holders, including the following programs currently in registration trials: selumetinib (partnered with AstraZeneca), LOXO-292 (partnered with Eli Lilly), ipatasertib (partnered with Genentech), tucatinib (partnered with Seattle Genetics) and ARRY-797. Vitrakvi® (larotrectinib, partnered with Bayer AG) is approved in the United States and Ganovo® (danoprevir, partnered with Roche) is approved in China. For more information on Array, please visit www.arraybiopharma.com or follow @arraybiopharma on Twitter and LinkedIn.

CONTACT:



Andrea N. Flynn, Ph.D.

Senior Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

(303) 381-6600

ir@arraybiopharma.com

SOURCE Array BioPharma Inc.

Related Links

http://www.arraybiopharma.com

