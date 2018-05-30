BOULDER, Colo., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Array BioPharma Inc. (Nasdaq: ARRY) today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Ron Squarer, will speak at the Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference in New York. The public is welcome to participate in the conference through a webcast on the Array BioPharma website.
|
Event:
|
Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference
|
Presenter:
|
Ron Squarer, Chief Executive Officer, Array BioPharma
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, June 6, 2018
|
Time:
|
2 p.m. Eastern Time
|
Webcast:
About Array BioPharma
Array BioPharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted small molecule drugs to treat patients afflicted with cancer and other conditions. Ten registration studies are currently advancing related to eight Array-owned or partnered drugs: encorafenib (LGX818), binimetinib (MEK162), ARRY-797, selumetinib (partnered with AstraZeneca), danoprevir (partnered with Roche), ipatasertib (partnered with Genentech), larotrectinib (partnered with Loxo Oncology) and tucatinib (partnered with Seattle Genetics). For more information on Array, please go to www.arraybiopharma.com.
CONTACT:
Andrea N. Flynn, Ph.D.
Senior Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
(303) 381-6600
ir@arraybiopharma.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/array-biopharma-to-present-at-the-jefferies-2018-global-healthcare-conference-300655974.html
SOURCE Array BioPharma
Share this article