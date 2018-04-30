Array BioPharma To Report Financial Results For The Third Quarter Of Fiscal 2018 On May 9, 2018

BOULDER, Colo., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Array BioPharma Inc. (Nasdaq: ARRY) will report financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 and hold a conference call to discuss those results on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Ron Squarer, Chief Executive Officer, will lead the call.
Date:
Wednesday, May 9, 2018
Time:
9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Toll-Free:
(844) 464-3927
Toll:
(765) 507-2598
Pass Code:
6465079
Webcast, including Replay and Conference Call Slides:
https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/s5fgkv2a
About Array BioPharma
Array BioPharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted small molecule drugs to treat patients afflicted with cancer and other conditions. Ten registration studies are currently advancing related to eight Array-owned or partnered drugs: encorafenib (LGX818), binimetinib (MEK162), ARRY-797, selumetinib (partnered with AstraZeneca), danoprevir (partnered with Roche), ipatasertib (partnered with Genentech), larotrectinib (partnered with Loxo Oncology) and tucatinib (partnered with Seattle Genetics). For more information on Array, please go to www.arraybiopharma.com.
CONTACT:
Array BioPharma
Andrea N. Flynn, Ph.D.
Senior Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
(303) 381-6600
ir@arraybiopharma.com
