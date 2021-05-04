ARRAY Honored with Two Gold Awards in the Stevie® 2021 American Business Awards®

FAIRFAX, Va., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ARRAY Information Technology today announced that the company is the recipient of two Gold Stevie® Awards in the 19th Annual American Business Awards® (ABA). ARRAY was honored in both product and executive leadership categories, with the company being recognized in "Migration as a Service" and ARRAY President & CEO Sumeet Shrivastava named Information Technology Executive of the Year.

More than 3,800 nominations – a record number – from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.

"We are honored to be recognized by this distinguished award program for our team as well as for myself," said ARRAY President Sumeet Shrivastava. "ARRAY is built around application-centric capabilities including modernization and optimization, and we're thrilled that our continued hard work in offering a full spectrum of migration and cloud application services has been recognized. We'd like to thank the judges for acknowledging ARRAY as a leader in our field."

Businesses increasingly rely upon cloud solutions to develop products which are agile and scalable for the modern development environment. ARRAY delivers a full range of application services to enable agencies seeking to modernize and migrate into to a cloud-native state quickly, efficiently and securely.

"The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we're poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people. We look forward to celebrating this year's winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30."

More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About ARRAY

At ARRAY, mission needs drive everything. Our mission-obsessed culture, technical expertise and deep client intimacy allow us to achieve long-term success in the defense and public sector community. With expertise in the full spectrum of application solutions to include DevSecOps, Waterfall to Agile and full application modernization, ARRAY creates solutions that optimize performance. ARRAY is made up of a strong team of talented individuals and has been recognized for its employee-centric culture, being named a Washington Post 2020 Top Workplace. For more information, visit www.arrayinfotech.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of The 2021 American Business Awards include John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

