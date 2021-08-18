ARRAY IT Desktop Support Team Serves Montgomery County DHHS COVID-19 Disease Control Response, Recognized for Exceptional Service

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ARRAY IT Desktop Support Team servicing the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) was honored by the Montgomery County Office of the County Executive with a High Riser Award for Exceptional Service during the COVID-19 Pandemic. As part of the DHHS IT Desktop Support team, ARRAY was recognized for its technical support of COVID-19 testing site and vaccination sites.

Working alongside the Montgomery County Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Unit, ARRAY team members are a crucial aspect of the DHHS IT Desktop Support Team, expanding the scope of its day-to-day operations in-line with the health crisis to deliver widespread testing and contact tracing alongside vaccination and epidemiology services. The Desktop IT Support team develops and scales call centers to manage public information, supports preparations for local schools, health and fire departments and engages in technical support to create widespread daily testing sites.

"I am very proud of the ARRAY Desktop Support team and the recognition they absolutely deserve for supporting Montgomery County's Dept of Health & Human Services' mission during the pandemic," said Gary Aughinbaugh Senior Client Executive at ARRAY. "Their total commitment to the client's needs and to the residents of the county is a team effort in coordination with the county's staff. Seeing their resolve to meet the mission reconfirms the importance of why we support our clients."

The collaborative effort was recognized by the Montgomery County Office of the County Executive for its rapid transformation of processes to engage the ongoing health mission while in a remote work environment. In addition to developing further technical support for local departments in managing health issues, the team oversaw over 40 semi-permanent and pop-up testing sites. ARRAY team members as part of the IT Desktop Support Team also provided technical support to local schools and colleges to develop vaccination sites and enabled door-to-door vaccinations to protect senior citizens and at-risk persons.

Honored for their hands-on efforts and outstanding customer service, daily testing events led by the DHHS and ARRAY have proven highly successful, yielding more than 1,200 tests administered per day and exceeding county testing goals.

About ARRAY

At ARRAY, mission needs drive everything. Our mission-obsessed culture, technical expertise and deep client intimacy allow us to achieve long-term success in the defense and public sector community. With expertise in the full spectrum of application solutions to include DevSecOps, Waterfall to Agile and full application modernization, ARRAY creates solutions that optimize performance. ARRAY is made up of a strong team of talented individuals and has been recognized for its employee-centric culture, being named a Washington Post 2020 and 2021 Top Workplace. For more information, visit www.arrayinfotech.com.

Media Contact

Mike Gallo

Lumina Communications for ARRAY

[email protected]

212-239-8594

SOURCE ARRAY Information Technology

Related Links

http://www.arrayinfotech.com

