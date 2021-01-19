Array® Kicks Off New Focus with Name Change and Commitment to Life Sciences Events

Array Content Engagement Software includes over 25 unique interactive features that increase audience engagement by 80%. Tweet this

Array's technology and services offer event planners a stress-free way to present content, engage audiences, and measure the impact of their events. Array Content Engagement Software includes over 25 unique interactive features that increase audience engagement by 80%. Array Managed iPads® provide in-person audiences with individual devices they can use to interact with live presentations. And finally, Array Client Success Services ensure smooth execution of events thanks to presenter training, expert advice, and technical support. These elements form a single solution to ensure a consistent experience across in-person, virtual, and even hybrid events.

"As virtual events continue to proliferate due to COVID-19, we are also starting to see the beginnings of hybrid deployment come into play," says Jeannie Griffin, VP Product. "Hybrid means different things to different event planners, but everyone agrees it is the way of the future. Regardless of if an audience member is remote or in-person, our clients want to be able to deliver a consistent user experience, presenter experience and have analytics across both user types. With managed iPads for in-person and web-based access for remote audience members, we help them make this a reality, and we will continue to focus our development efforts in this area."

This announcement comes after an impressive year for Array. Since March, Array has been used at over 1,200 virtual events with hundreds of thousands of life science attendees worldwide. In November, the company revealed they would be focusing exclusively on life sciences events–such as advisory boards, investigator meetings, CME events, and more. Array is currently the only content engagement solution designed exclusively for the life sciences industry.

Array provides content engagement technology and services designed specifically for Life Sciences events – with nearly 20 years of experience at over 7,000 Life Sciences events. The unique interactive features in Array software can increase audience engagement by 80% and help to improve events with engagement analytics down to individual audience members. Array offers technical support and event production expertise to ensure the successful execution of virtual, in-person, and hybrid life sciences events. Based in Denver, CO, Array is a private company. www.ArrayLive.com

