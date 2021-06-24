ARRAY named a 2021 "Top Workplace" by The Washington Post

FAIRFAX, Va., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ARRAY announced today that the company is being recognized as a 2021 Top Workplace in the mid-sized category in the annual employee-based survey by The Washington Post. Results of the listing are based solely on employee surveys, measuring aspects of workplace culture and employee engagement. This recognition is the firm's second consecutive recognition from The Washington Post, having also been named a Top Workplace in 2020.

"At ARRAY, we are always aiming to improve mission performance and secure success for our Public Sector clients, as we know how important the impact these technologies have on the daily lives of our citizens and our nation. This honor from The Washington Post is especially rewarding given the challenges we've all faced from the global pandemic this year," said Sumeet Shrivastava, President and CEO of ARRAY. "Our employees are our greatest asset and they have embraced and operationalized ARRAY'S vision and mission and we are proud to see their achievement being recognized outside of our organization."

ARRAY employs a team of talented and enthusiastic professionals who are passionate about the mission they serve. Cultivating a culture which embodies the attributes of family, empowerment and impact, ARRAY strives to ensure that individuals are treated with respect, empathy and friendship. By encouraging employees to innovate, create and take risks, ARRAY plans to continue to develop as an environment which inspires personal and professional growth.

"Our employees are extraordinary in their persistent efforts to help customers achieve mission success. Their passion for serving and mutual support has created a work environment where individuals feel inspired and respected," said Curt White, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of ARRAY. "I am truly honored that they have expressed such positive views of ARRAY and our culture."

ARRAY was recognized alongside 78 other companies in the Small Business category, which includes industries such as technology firms, government contractors, real estate firms, professional and business services and law firms.

Since 2014, the Washington Post Top Workplaces program recognizes the best places to work in the greater Washington, D.C. area. The results are based on a scientific employee survey process, which is managed by employee engagement firm Energage. In total, more than 3,500 public, private, nonprofit, and governmental employers in the region were invited to take part in the nomination process.

To see the full Top Workplaces list, visit https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2021/business/top-workplaces/

