Array of U.S. Petchem Projects Proposed for Kickoff in Second-Half 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--"When one door closes another door opens," is a partial quote attributed to inventor Alexander Graham Bell, and it could well apply these days to the U.S. petrochemicals industry, where a wave of new opportunities abound. Last week, Industrial Info wrote about nearly $11 billion in U.S. petrochemical projects that are expected to see completion in the second half of this year. For the same period, proposed construction kickoffs amount to nearly $22 billion in project value. Not all of them, however, will ultimately adhere to this time frame, and Industrial Info assesses the likelihood of each project moving forward as planned.
