ARRAY Partners with IMC to Modernize REMIS Air Force Maintenance Enterprise System

FAIRFAX, Va., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ARRAY announced today that it has partnered with Innovative Management Concepts, Inc. (IMC) on a five-year task order to provide the Air Force's Reliability and Maintainability Information System (REMIS) Capability Support Services for the REMIS Program Management Office, a part of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) Logistics Legacy Systems Division, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.

ARRAY brings significant Agile development experience to the REMIS Air Force Maintenance Enterprise system, providing organizational, intermediate, and depot-level operational authoritative information. ARRAY present and past supported systems represent one of the most extensive portfolios in the Air Force, both technologically and functionally. Technically, it covers everything from main frame, COBOL- based systems, to web services, to increasingly cloud hosted applications leveraging cloud-native services. Functionally, it sustains heavy transactional workflows and massive databases for hundreds of thousands of mission users in both unclassified and classified environments, 24 hours a day, worldwide.

"We're excited to further extend ARRAY's capabilities by applying Agile principles to modernize the Air Force's REMIS support services," said David Joslin, Chief Growth Officer at ARRAY. "We are committed to providing the technology support to help the Air Force ensure continuous capability support for REMIS, providing vital information those who protect and serve our nation."

REMIS is a critically important data system servicing as the "source of truth" repository for collecting, validating, editing, processing, integrating, standardizing, and reporting equipment maintenance data, including reliability and maintainability data, on a global, world-wide basis. REMIS is also the financial feeder system for cost accounting and depreciation of all Aircraft, Missiles, and other weapon systems.

At ARRAY, mission needs drive everything. Our mission-obsessed culture, technical expertise and deep client intimacy allow us to achieve long-term success in the defense and public sector community. With expertise in the full spectrum of application solutions to include DevSecOps, Waterfall to Agile and full application modernization, ARRAY creates solutions that optimize performance. ARRAY is made up of a strong team of talented individuals and has been recognized for its employee-centric culture, being named a Washington Post 2020 Top Workplace. For more information, visit www.arrayinfotech.com.

