Array® Surpasses 1,500 Virtual Events, Releases New Collaboration Feature

Array's technology and services have now been used by more than 200,000 remote participants at over 1,500 virtual events

Array continues to introduce new features and enhancements to its platform. The company recently debuted a new proprietary collaborative video option. The feature is designed for use in meetings and events where audience members are encouraged to participate live on video and audio. With collaborative video, the host controls who is live at any given time, opening up opportunities for discussion, screen sharing, and live Q&A with the audience without the distraction and unpredictability of having all participants live for an entire meeting.

"Event planners currently operate in a world where they need a myriad of technology solutions to fit the needs of different events and stakeholders. These platforms often don't integrate well, create confusion, and make it impossible to have a single, clean source of data," says Jeannie Griffin, Vice President of Product Management at Array. "Our goal is to create a unified solution that seamlessly integrates the features needed to facilitate participation and engagement at any type of life sciences event – whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid."

Thanks to its data analysis and experience, Array has become known as a thought leader in the field of content engagement for life sciences events. Array has shared their expertise at trade shows, including Alliance for Continuing Education in Health Professions's 46th Annual Conference, Informa Pharma Forum and through a series of webinars released through their website and in partnership with other industry influencers such as Questex and MeetingsNet.

About Array

Array provides content engagement technology and services designed specifically for life sciences events – with nearly 20 years of experience at over 7,000 Life Sciences events. The unique interactive features in Array software can increase audience engagement by 80% and help to improve events with engagement analytics down to individual audience members. Array offers technical support and event production expertise to ensure the successful execution of virtual, in-person, and hybrid life sciences events.

