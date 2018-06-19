Array Technologies Steps into its Next Era of Innovation with New CEO

"It has been an incredible journey from our humble beginnings almost three decades ago. With the long term goal to advance the worldwide adoption of clean sustainable solar energy, this is another landmark in the company's storied evolution," said Corio, "I am confident that Jim is the right choice to lead our next chapter, enabling us to thrive in a global environment, while maintaining Array's commitment to innovation, engineered simplicity, advanced technology, and exceptional customer service."

Jim Fusaro has served as a senior executive for multinational corporations including Motorola, Amkor Technology, Avnet, and global conglomerate, Honeywell. With a wealth of mechanical engineering and business experience, Fusaro has excelled in leading cross-functional teams and growing multi-billion dollar enterprises.

"I am excited for the opportunity to serve as the CEO at Array Technologies and to make a significant impact in the global energy transition," said Fusaro, "The next chapter at Array will expand upon the legacy it has been built upon; we will focus on technology development, innovation and business operations with a driven intention to lead the worldwide utility-scale solar market."

About Array Technologies

Array Technologies, Inc. is the leading solar tracking solutions and services provider for utility-scale projects. With efficient installation and terrain flexibility coupled with high reliability, durability, and performance, Array delivers the best project returns in the industry. As the chosen tracker for more than 25 GW years of energy production, Array's products have been optimized through unparalleled experience garnered over nearly three decades. Array Technologies is headquartered in the United States with offices in Europe, Central and South America, the Middle East, and Australia. For more information, please visit http://www.arraytechinc.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/array-technologies-steps-into-its-next-era-of-innovation-with-new-ceo-300668776.html

SOURCE Array Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.arraytechinc.com

