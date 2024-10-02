Arrayus Announces Health Canada Approval of its Focused Ultrasound Therapy System

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Arrayus Technologies Inc., a leader in innovative medical technology, is pleased to announce that its MRI-guided focused ultrasound system has been granted approval by Health Canada for the ablation of uterine fibroid tissue. Following the success of its first-in-human clinical trial, this approval paves the way for Canadian healthcare providers to offer a safe, non-invasive alternative to traditional surgical options for this common gynecological condition.

Arrayus' focused ultrasound system, offers a transformative approach to non-invasive therapy, using high-precision acoustic energy to target and treat tissue deep within the body without the need for incisions or general anesthesia. Built with the world's first clinically-available fully phased array, intuitive treatment planning tools and real-time therapy monitoring, the system enables clinicians to tailor treatments based on individual disease characteristics, ensuring precision while protecting nearby healthy tissue.

"I am incredibly proud of our team for achieving this monumental first milestone" said James O'Reilly, CEO of Arrayus. "Securing Health Canada approval marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of our technology but it's only the beginning. Our platform has the potential to transform patient care across multiple medical specialties. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of medical innovation to reduce the burden on the healthcare system and improve patient outcomes worldwide."

Arrayus is actively expanding the potential applications for its focused ultrasound platform. The company has clinical trials underway to evaluate the use of its system in various oncological settings, and is working with healthcare professionals, researchers, and industry partners to explore its use in neurology, women's health, and beyond.

To support commercialization and growth of its platform, the company is currently seeking its first institutional round of funding. For more information about the company and its mission to advance non-invasive therapies, please visit www.arrayus.ca or contact the company directly.

About Arrayus

Arrayus Technologies Inc., is a privately-held medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing focused ultrasound technology for oncology. Originally spun-out of Sunnybrook Research Institute, a global centre of excellence in focused ultrasound, the company's proprietary focused ultrasound technology combines a unique flat phased array design with advanced imaging and therapy monitoring for unprecedented treatment control and flexibility. This disruptive non-invasive technology can be used as an alternative or complement to traditional surgery, radiation therapy or immunotherapy. Arrayus has offices in Burlington, Canada and Toronto, Canada.

SOURCE Arrayus Technologies Inc.