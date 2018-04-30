Arrayworks Recognized as a Top 20 BPM Solution Provider by CIO Review Magazine

Each year, CIO Review Magazine publishes the elite list to help organizations discover the best new Business Process Management (BPM) solutions. This year, Arrayworks was selected for its unique event-driven approach to orchestrating complex processes and workflows. Their patented approach, called Success Mapping, lowers development costs, dramatically shortens time to market for new applications, and helps reduce the snowballing backlog of applications experienced by most IT departments. Its advanced suite of declarative tools empowers business users, domain experts and IT to efficiently deliver innovative enterprise solutions that can be continuously evolved and scaled without the delays and costs that have traditionally ham-strung continuous improvement initiatives.

John McDonald, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Arrayworks said, "For Arrayworks, this validates our unique position in the competitive BPM market space. Our patented approach to process and unique architecture have truly set Arrayworks apart in a crowded market. By simplifying the design process, we have enabled a much more inclusive approach that ensures that all voices and user feedback can be easily incorporated into the application at any phase of the applications lifecycle."

In addition to BPM, Arrayworks' low-code application platform is used by consultants and developers to deliver and orchestrate much more sophisticated business models such as, digital business ecosystems, digital twin of an organization (DTO), and mesh solutions. The bottom line is that to achieve successful digital transformation you need the ability to digitally represent and relate all the constituent entities, the people, places, processes and "things", as they exist in the real world. Once you have proper representation, it just becomes a matter of orchestrating the relationships, processes and events to achieve operational excellence.

To read the entire CIO Review article, please visit http://www.arrayworks.com/resources/

About Arrayworks

Both business and IT leaders rely on Arrayworks' low-code development platform to achieve their digital transformation objectives. On premise or in the cloud, the Arrayworks platform delivers elegant solutions – quickly, easily and cost-effectively.

For more information, visit www.arrayworks.com.

Contact: John McDonald

Arrayworks, Inc.

(508) 261-1610 x 122

jmcdonald@arrayworks.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arrayworks-recognized-as-a-top-20-bpm-solution-provider-by-cio-review-magazine-300639195.html

SOURCE Arrayworks

Related Links

www.arrayworks.com

