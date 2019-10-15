Arrendale Enhances Clinical Documentation With nVoq Speech Recognition Relationship

CORNELIUS, N.C., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrendale Associates, Inc. (AAI) and nVoq Incorporated, (nVoq) announce their new partnership relationship. Arrendale, a leader in clinical documentation software, expands provider efficiency and satisfaction by integrating nVoq's speech recognition across AAI's flagship platform, Transcript AdvantageÌ, TAÌ. With the AAI and nVoq collaboration, the improved solution incorporates both front-end, provider direct-entry and back-end, first corrected by others, workflow into a single easy-to-manage platform.

Arrendale's smartphone app and Speak-EZ desktop dictation, https://aaita.com/speakez-front-end-text powered by nVoq, instantly return accurate patient notes, saving providers hours each day. Health systems and behavioral health facilities simplify their systems and reduce costs when documentation is streamlined with Arrendale solutions. Direct entry speech-to-text providers document within their EHR and view text as it is returned in seconds with no EHR interfacing required. Other providers may be configured as backend users, receiving the text after editor review and correction. Offering both workflows enhances provider productivity, reduces stress, results in a more accurate recap of the patient encounter and delivers technology cost savings compared with the competition. Arrendale's cloud-based solution includes voice commands, the quick insertion of frequently repeated text, automatic faxing and storage of the speech recognized voice file.

"Healthcare facilities find Arrendale solutions rewarding from an administrative viewpoint and from the provider experience. When a single system accommodates clinicians traveling to nursing homes, hospitalists on their rounds, and stationary radiologists and cardiologists; the patient community is the real winner. AAI alleviates the tension between administration searching for cost savings and providers being forced into a single speech-to-text workflow," explains Judith Arrendale, president. "Our integrated editing adds a second set of eyes when the provider wants assistance on selected notes."

"nVoq's speech recognition solutions are a game-changer for the hospital and health system market," said Charles Corfield, Chief Executive Officer of nVoq. "By partnering with Arrendale Associates, now there is an extremely credible alternative for organizations who want the convenience of front-end speech recognition combined with innovative, highly functional clinical workflow support."

About Arrendale Associates, Inc.: Arrendale Associates, https://aaita.com , supplies interoperable clinical documentation solutions to healthcare customers in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland and India. AAI enables health systems, behavioral health providers and medical transcription service organizations to reduce costs and improve patient documentation with the cloud-based TAÌ platform. Providers benefit with more time for patients and reduced EHR frustration. Since 1989 Arrendale has developed, engineered and marketed software systems for dictation, speech recognition, workflow, transcription, electronic signature and document delivery. For more information, visit www.aaita.com or contact Pat Furlong (patf@aaita.com) or call 888.461.9011.

About nVoq, Inc.:

nVoq Incorporated, headquartered in Boulder, CO, provides HIPAA-compliant SaaS-based speech recognition to the healthcare industry, with a strategic emphasis on the post-acute care segment. Our state-of-the-art dictation solutions enable quick and highly accurate capture of patient narratives at the point of care to expedite high-quality documentation, simplify coding, and streamline reimbursement cycles. For more information, visit nvoq.com, https://sayit.nvoq.com or contact Kristen Ayers (Kristen.Ayers@nvoq.com) or call 303.304.7021.

SOURCE Arrendale Associates, Inc.