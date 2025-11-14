Arrest of Eric Gillespie 11/7/25, Case OTN Q-1015869-1 Case number MJ-52304-CR-0000194-2025 Lebanon County Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concerning the events surrounding the arrest of Eric Gillespie 11/7/25, We are representing Eric Gillespie in this matter. Though he vigorously denies these charges, when informed of same, Mr. Gillespie voluntarily turned himself in to address the allegations. We ask the public to wait until the facts are produced in an open and unbiased forum as guaranteed in both the Pennsylvania and United States Constitutions.

In this case two adults were lying to each other in an internet fantasy chat, where at least one of the participants was using AI. Absolutely no persons were harmed and no one acted on what is clearly protected First Amendment free speech. As a firm that includes former prosecutors who brought and tried these types of cases, we are confident in our position regarding the law and we are confident that the fact finder will see that. It's important to recognize that even disturbing and offensive speech is protected under the First Amendment. Mr. Gillespie is very much looking forward to vigorously defending and winning this case at the proper time and in the proper forum.

