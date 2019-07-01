Arria NLG to Showcase Transformative Power and Versatility of Conversational AI and Natural Language Generation at VOICE Summit 2019

MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arria NLG today announced that its Chief Scientist, Professor Ehud Reiter, and Chief Operating Officer, Jay DeWalt, will serve as presenters at VOICE Summit 2019, to be held July 22-25, 2019 at the New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark, NJ. The award-winning provider of natural language generation (NLG) is a VOICE Summit Silver Sponsor, and company executives will showcase its leading-edge technology at booth K-25 and K-26.

Reiter and DeWalt will co-host an educational session titled, "How Businesses Are Leveraging the Power of Natural Language Generation and Conversational AI," providing strategic insight and guidance on how to harness and maximize the value of AI-powered NLG solutions.

WHO: Arria NLG Chief Scientist Dr. Ehud Reiter; COO Jay DeWalt



WHAT: How Businesses Are Leveraging the Power of Natural Language Generation & Conversational AI



WHEN: Tuesday, July 23, 2019 (2:00 PM - 2:45 PM)



WHERE: CTR 220 at VOICE Summit 2019





During this interactive discussion, Reiter and DeWalt will prove how advanced analytics using narratives in natural language can automate and enhance data consumption, as well as amplify the value of business intelligence with conversation. Session attendees will not only learn how businesses plan to implement conversational AI powered by NLG, but also how these integrations extend the reach of voice AI platforms, such as Alexa for Business, to customize and streamline workflows in myriad use-cases.

"Arria NLG empowers businesses in all markets to extract new levels of business intelligence in real-time by removing complexities that hinder delivery, accessibility and consumption of critical data," said Sharon Daniels, CEO, Arria NLG. "We are honored to join our esteemed colleagues from around the world at VOICE Summit 2019 and look forward to exploring the limitless possibilities for VOICE AI to transform business operations."

Arria NLG Studio is recognized globally as the first true NLG design tool that enables analysts and developers of all skill levels to automatically generate superbly written, natural-language reports from complex data sources that are indistinguishable from those written by a human expert. Studio combines the best of Arria's technology in one robust, easy-to-use tool.

Arria NLG Studio for Business Intelligence (BI) couples advanced analytics and linguistics to deliver unprecedented depth of narrative insight generation, ease-of-use and data security. The company's newest integrations for BI narrate all underlying data within the dashboard, ensuring that critical facts and insight, which otherwise would be missed, are now shown.

For businesses, Arria NLG augments the value of leading BI platforms such as Microsoft Power BI, Tableau, MicroStrategy and Qlik to deliver true, accurate data literacy.

"Simply put, Arria NLG for BI lets users have a fluid conversation with their data," added Daniels. "Instead of dictating a single action to a voice assistant, Arria NLG extends the reach and value of voice AI platforms like Alexa for Business, enabling users to get the answers they need, when they need them, on any connected device."

Also, of note, is the company's recently announced partnership with UiPath, the first robotic process automation provider (RPA) to integrate NLG into its platform. Moving forward, Arria will be incorporated into the UiPath platform and listed in the UiPath Go ecosystem featuring easily downloadable, secure automations for the world's biggest RPA community.

VOICE Summit 2019 will convene more than 5,000 developers, designers, C-level executives, leading brands and agencies that are reimagining how society interacts with technology through voice. With 150 breakout sessions, keynotes and executive panels, attendees are presented with firsthand access to the foremost pioneers behind breakthroughs in development, design, monetization, and user experience.

About Arria NLG

Arria NLG is the global leader in the field of Natural Language Generation (NLG), a form of artificial intelligence specializing in extracting insights from complex data sources and communicating that information in natural language (i.e. as if written or spoken by a human). The company owns, develops and licenses its technology through its Arria NLG Studio Platform.

Arria NLG Studio empowers writers and subject matter experts to create an effectively unlimited number of sophisticated narratives based on structured data sets. Arria's simple web-based interface contains a set of easy-to-understand functions that correspond to the array of analytical, linguistic and stylistic decisions a human writer makes when composing thoughtful narrative. For additional information, please visit https://www.arria.com/

About Modev

Modev was founded by Pete Erickson in 2008 on the simple belief that human connection is vital in the era of digital transformation. Today, Modev leverages exponential technologies and methods to build communities at scale, manage transformation strategies and produce market/leading events such as VOICE Summit, sponsored by Amazon Alexa, and Spinnaker Summit, sponsored by Netflix. Modev also curates specialty communities such as Voicehacks, Machinery.ai and Security by Design. Modev staff, better known as "Modevators," include more than 45 community building and transformation experts from around the world.

About VOICE Summit 2019

VOICE is a multi-day summit at the forefront of natural language processing, sponsored by Amazon Alexa and hosted by Modev. The 2019 Summit will be held at the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) on July 22-26, 2019 and serve as a gathering place for more than 5000 developers, designers, C-level executives, leading brands and agencies who are reimagining how we interact with technology through voice. The program will consist of keynotes, breakout sessions, workshops and an Awards dinner recognizing the best in voice applications across 12 different categories. Host Committee includes NJIT, City of Newark, Greater Newark Convention and Visitors Bureau and The Newark Community Economic Development Council. www.voicesummit.ai. Additionally, VOICE is working with corporate partners to ensure that more than 1000 students and professionals from traditionally marginalized groups in tech have scholarships to attend the event. This will include mentorships, career opportunities, educational experiences, networking and much more.

