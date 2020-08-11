Arria unveils new Natural Language Technology to support augmented analytics and report automation--making it possible to add NLG to any API-based platform

Arria Connect is foundational to supporting the rapid adoption of NLG, a technology that many companies are including in their workflows to scale their business, realize rapid cost savings, and expand their market reach. Now, any company can easily build Arria's natural language technology into their own Business Intelligence (BI) tool, analytics application, website, or process-automation workflow.

Natural Language Generation is a form of artificial intelligence that extracts insights from complex data sources and communicates that information in written or spoken form.

Seamlessly Connects to Other API-based Platforms

Arria's open API-based architecture allows for a seamless connection to other technology platforms in two ways: 1) make a direct API call from any application that can communicate via HTTP; data is ingested and narrative is automatically returned; or, 2) use the Arria Connect Integration Accelerator Kit to embed NLG inside software platforms for incorporating narrative. Users also have the ability to work with Arria's prebuilt NLG solutions and configure them.

Developers with no NLG experience can leverage Arria Connect's prebuilt libraries for easy integration rather than building from scratch. In addition to Arria's prebuilt NLG solutions, Arria Connect also comes with a sample NLG implementation, sample code, and a complete documentation set.

Actionable Insights in Seconds

Incorporating data-driven narratives alongside visual analytics adds immediate value and an enhanced experience, which encourages broader adoption of BI across the enterprise. The average person, not just financial analysts, can understand and draw meaning from numbers through the assistance of the narrative. And, when speed to information is critical for decision making, the efficiencies of NLG provide actionable insights in seconds rather than hours or days.

Users of BI software have already witnessed the benefits that written natural-language analysis brings to their dashboards. This is because humans understand best through stories. When dashboard viewers can read the story their data is telling, in addition to seeing the visualizations, it's faster and easier to grasp the meaning and find the most important insights tucked away in the data.

Similarly, Arria Connect can be used with software programs for pharmaceutical data, sales reports, or any other business use where an application or website can be enhanced with instantly generated written narrative.

Sharon Daniels, Arria CEO, explains, "Arria Connect is a way for companies to add immediate value and differentiate themselves from their competitors, increase their user base, and stay ahead of the technology curve." The Integration Accelerator Kit speeds up the development work and time to market. You don't have to build a team of people and go through the learning curve of building an NLG system — the technology is already built, proven, and deployed globally."

The release of Arria Connect comes at a time when Arria is building out its technology suite for a broad range of use cases. While Arria's core technology and integrations help companies easily implement NLG for their spreadsheets, business intelligence dashboards, voice/chat conversations, and RPA workflows, it is the Arria Connect offering that puts the integration capabilities directly into the hands of developers who want to build NLG into their own products.

Arria NLG is a form of artificial intelligence that transforms structured data into natural language. Through data analysis, knowledge automation, language generation and tailored information delivery, Arria software replicates the human process of expertly analyzing and communicating data insights. Arria dynamically turns data into written or spoken narrative—at machine speed and on a massive scale.

Arria's API architecture enables seamless integration with any BI, RPA or VOICE platform. Arria has the greatest concentration of NLG expertise in the world and has a growing patent portfolio of 32 core NLG patents.

Media Contact: Lyndsee Manna

[email protected]

SOURCE Arria NLG

Related Links

https://www.arria.com/connect/

