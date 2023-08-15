Arrington Capital Welcomes Taryn Naidu as Chief Operating Officer

MIAMI, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrington Capital, a thesis-driven firm investing in digital assets and Web3 since 2017, announced today that Taryn Naidu has joined the firm, bringing decades of entrepreneur and executive experience to his role of Chief Operating Officer. Naidu has led organizations across multiple technology-based industries where he has served as both CEO and COO. He joins Arrington Capital from his most recent role as COO of Rigetti Computing, a full stack quantum computing company, where he was instrumental in the operations and multiple financing rounds for the company including leading the public offering.

"The combination of industry momentum, the great portfolio companies and the team's overall track record makes joining the group of crypto-native leaders at Arrington Capital an incredible opportunity," said Naidu. "Bringing experiences from other industries and organizations to provide operational excellence across both the digital asset management and venture investments is paramount to continue delivering value to our investors and the community."

Arrington Capital is diversifying the talent of the team as the industry grows. In February 2023, the firm appointed Bhavik Patel as its Chief Investment Officer.

"Coming on the heels of Bhavik bringing mature and sophisticated leadership to our trading strategy, I am thrilled to have Taryn join us and elevate the overall operations of the fund," said Michael Arrington, co-founder of Arrington Capital. "Taryn's deep experience as both CEO and COO of regulated public operating companies working with cutting edge technologies like full stack quantum computing brings much needed operational expertise to the fund."

Previously, Naidu served as CEO of the public company Rightside Group, where he led the company from a spinout transaction through a successful exit. Naidu has a B.Sc. in computer science from the University of Regina.

Naidu joins the fund as Heather Harde transitions from full-time Partner to Strategic Advisor. Harde is a cofounder of Arrington Capital and her general-management, finance and start-up skills have been instrumental in the success so far today.

About Arrington Capital

Arrington Capital is a digital asset management firm primarily focused on blockchain-based capital markets. The firm, founded in 2017 by TechCrunch and CrunchBase founder Michael Arrington, TechCrunch CEO Heather Harde and Geoffrey Arone, has invested in hundreds of startups around the world. Arrington Capital is a seasoned, international team composed of Silicon Valley veterans and operators with deep venture capital experience and crypto native roots. Arrington Capital's first fund was Arrington XRP Capital, and has expanded to multiple funds over time, including the Arrington Algo Growth Fund and the Arrington Moonbeam Growth Fund. For more information on Arrington Capital, visit https://www.arringtoncapital.com/.

