Arrington Capital Welcomes Taryn Naidu as Chief Operating Officer

News provided by

Arrington Capital

15 Aug, 2023, 15:43 ET

MIAMI, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrington Capital, a thesis-driven firm investing in digital assets and Web3 since 2017, announced today that Taryn Naidu has joined the firm, bringing decades of entrepreneur and executive experience to his role of Chief Operating Officer. Naidu has led organizations across multiple technology-based industries where he has served as both CEO and COO. He joins Arrington Capital from his most recent role as COO of Rigetti Computing, a full stack quantum computing company, where he was instrumental in the operations and multiple financing rounds for the company including leading the public offering. 

Continue Reading
Taryn Naidu joins Arrington Capital
Taryn Naidu joins Arrington Capital

"The combination of industry momentum, the great portfolio companies and the team's overall track record makes joining the group of crypto-native leaders at Arrington Capital an incredible opportunity," said Naidu. "Bringing experiences from other industries and organizations to provide operational excellence across both the digital asset management and venture investments is paramount to continue delivering value to our investors and the community."

Arrington Capital is diversifying the talent of the team as the industry grows. In February 2023, the firm appointed Bhavik Patel as its Chief Investment Officer. 

"Coming on the heels of Bhavik bringing mature and sophisticated leadership to our trading strategy, I am thrilled to have Taryn join us and elevate the overall operations of the fund," said Michael Arrington, co-founder of Arrington Capital. "Taryn's deep experience as both CEO and COO of regulated public operating companies working with cutting edge technologies like full stack quantum computing brings much needed operational expertise to the fund."

Previously, Naidu served as CEO of the public company Rightside Group, where he led the company from a spinout transaction through a successful exit. Naidu has a B.Sc. in computer science from the University of Regina.

Naidu joins the fund as Heather Harde transitions from full-time Partner to Strategic Advisor. Harde is a cofounder of Arrington Capital and her general-management, finance and start-up skills have been instrumental in the success so far today.

About Arrington Capital
Arrington Capital is a digital asset management firm primarily focused on blockchain-based capital markets. The firm, founded in 2017 by TechCrunch and CrunchBase founder Michael Arrington, TechCrunch CEO Heather Harde and Geoffrey Arone, has invested in hundreds of startups around the world. Arrington Capital is a seasoned, international team composed of Silicon Valley veterans and operators with deep venture capital experience and crypto native roots. Arrington Capital's first fund was Arrington XRP Capital, and has expanded to multiple funds over time, including the Arrington Algo Growth Fund and the Arrington Moonbeam Growth Fund. For more information on Arrington Capital, visit https://www.arringtoncapital.com/.

SOURCE Arrington Capital

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.