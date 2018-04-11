ARRIS Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date And Teleconference Details

SUWANEE, Ga., April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS), a global leader in entertainment and communications solutions, today announced that they will release first quarter 2018 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. ARRIS management will also conduct a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss these results. You may participate in the ARRIS conference call on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 by dialing (888) 655-5028 or (503) 343-6025 prior to 5:00 p.m. ET. Live internet access to the call will be available through the following link at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/z4rjyoan. ARRIS will not accept any calls after earnings are released on May 1 until after the completion of the scheduled conference call. There will be a replay available beginning Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 8:00pm/ET through May 8, 2018 at 8:00pm/ET. You can access the replay by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 using pass code 3398479. A replay will also be made available for a period of 12 months following the conference call on the ARRIS website at http://www.arris.com.