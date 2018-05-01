ARRIS Announces Preliminary and Unaudited First Quarter 2018 Results

First Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights

Revenues were $1.578 billion

GAAP net loss was ($0.07) per diluted share

per diluted share Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) was $0.73 per diluted share

per diluted share End-of-quarter cash resources were $543 million

Cash from operating activities was $96 million

Order backlog was $1.3 billion

Book-to-bill ratio was 1.11

Repurchased ~986,000 shares for $25 million

"We delivered strong profitability to start the year, led by a great quarter of E6000 DOCSIS® 3.1 capacity sales and Enterprise Networks' results," said Bruce McClelland, ARRIS CEO. "This marked the first full quarter for Enterprise Networks with better than expected results from both wired and wireless product lines. Performance from Enterprise Networks and Network & Cloud more than offset a lower quarter in CPE sales. Overall our results demonstrated good progress toward our goals of driving profitable growth by diversifying into higher-margin products, expanding internationally and broadening the capabilities of ARRIS to deliver innovative services to address the explosive demand for bandwidth capacity.

"With respect to the second quarter 2018, we expect revenues will be in the range of $1.760 billion to $1.810 billion, GAAP net income per diluted share in the range of $0.24 to $0.29, and adjusted net income per diluted share in the range of $0.72 to $0.77. The strong start to the year creates good momentum to achieve our full year targets."

On December 1, 2017, the Company completed the acquisition of Ruckus Networks, and, as a result, comparisons to prior year periods are materially affected.

Revenues in the first quarter 2018 of $1.578 billion were up $95 million, or 6%, as compared to first quarter 2017 revenues of $1.483 billion. First quarter revenues were down $161 million, or 9%, as compared to fourth quarter 2017 revenues of $1.739 billion.

GAAP net loss in the first quarter 2018 was ($0.07) per diluted share. First quarter 2017 GAAP net loss was ($0.21) per diluted share, and fourth quarter 2017 GAAP net income was $0.07 per diluted share.

Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) in the first quarter 2018 was $0.73 per diluted share, as compared to $0.40 per diluted share for the first quarter 2017, and the fourth quarter 2017 adjusted net income of $0.88 per diluted share.

A reconciliation of adjusted net income to GAAP net loss is attached to this release and can also be found on the Company's website (www.arris.com).

Cash resources of the Company at the end of the first quarter, 2018 were $543 million of cash resources as compared to $511 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2017. The Company generated $96 million of cash from operating activities during the first quarter 2018, as compared to generating $250 million during the first quarter of 2017.

The Company repurchased approximately 986,000 ordinary shares for $25 million during the first quarter. Since the end of the first quarter 2018, the Company has repurchased approximately 895,000 additional ordinary shares for $24 million. As of May 1, 2018, the Company has $476 million remaining in available share repurchase authorization.

Order backlog at the end of the first quarter 2018 was $1.293 billion, as compared to $1.304 billion and $1.121 billion at the end of the first quarter 2017 and the fourth quarter 2017, respectively. The Company's book-to-bill ratio in the first quarter 2018 was 1.11, as compared to the first quarter 2017 of 1.13 and the fourth quarter 2017 of 1.02.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release, including those related to revenues and net income for the second quarter and full year 2018, growth expectations, cost initiatives, the general market outlook and industry trends are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in these statements. Among other things:

projected results for the second quarter 2018, as well as the general outlook for 2018, are based on preliminary estimates, assumptions and projections that management believes to be reasonable at this time, but are beyond management's control;

volatility in component pricing and supply could impact revenues and gross margins more than currently anticipated;

the anticipated benefits from the Ruckus Networks acquisition may not be realized;

proposed tariffs on the import of certain products into the U.S., and any retaliatory tariffs imposed on U.S. products, could have a material adverse result on our financials results;

volatility in currency fluctuation may adversely impact our international customers' ability or willingness to purchase products and the pricing of products;

impacts of the U.K. invoking Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty to leave the European Union, could have an adverse impact on results of operations;

regulatory changes, including those related to recently completed changes to the U.S. income tax code, could have an adverse impact on operations and results of operations;

the impact of litigation and similar regulatory proceedings that we are involved in or may become involved in, including the costs of such litigation; and

the Company's customers operate in a capital intensive consumer-based industry, and volatility in the capital markets or changes in customer spending may adversely impact their ability or willingness to purchase the products that the Company offers.

These factors are not intended to be an all-encompassing list of risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business and results from operations. Additional information regarding these and other factors can be found in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. In providing forward-looking statements, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update these statements publicly or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

ARRIS INTERNATIONAL PLC

PRELIMINARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

















































March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,



2018

2017

2017

2017

2017





















ASSETS









































Current assets:



















Cash and cash equivalents

$506,240

$487,573

$1,379,827

$1,346,028

$1,126,248 Short-term investments, at fair value

36,804

23,874

33,309

38,759

90,673 Total cash, cash equivalents and short term investments

543,044

511,447

1,413,136

1,384,787

1,216,921





















Accounts receivable, net

1,008,603

1,218,089

1,056,225

991,539

1,018,108 Other receivables

169,681

157,845

145,658

132,742

109,117 Unbilled receivables

26,005

-

-

-

- Inventories, net

849,069

825,211

775,142

657,881

556,264 Prepaid income taxes

26,409

28,351

41,780

16,354

21,845 Prepaids

36,308

26,644

27,954

32,149

27,898 Other current assets

172,993

145,953

109,567

119,405

132,339 Total current assets

2,832,112

2,913,540

3,569,462

3,334,857

3,082,491





















Property, plant and equipment, net

309,457

372,467

347,506

355,033

354,050 Goodwill

2,336,820

2,278,512

2,016,580

2,014,550

2,018,012 Intangible assets, net

1,583,299

1,771,362

1,406,591

1,491,103

1,586,187 Investments

69,858

71,082

73,199

61,047

65,035 Deferred income taxes

131,417

115,436

193,703

199,102

190,037 Other assets

103,525

101,858

57,246

54,843

58,919



$7,366,488

$7,624,257

$7,664,287

$7,510,535

$7,354,731











































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









































Current liabilities:



















Accounts payable

$1,010,812

$1,206,656

$1,266,214

$1,201,883

$1,020,234 Accrued compensation, benefits and related taxes

113,029

155,966

102,222

81,355

73,220 Accrued warranty

42,434

44,507

45,036

44,812

46,330 Deferred revenue

143,740

115,224

118,598

130,454

145,197 Current portion of LT debt & financing lease obligations

83,633

83,559

89,156

89,336

82,767 Income taxes payable

4,937

6,244

4,420

9,487

20,278 Other accrued liabilities

316,206

321,113

327,099

303,013

300,860 Total current liabilities

1,714,791

1,933,269

1,952,745

1,860,339

1,688,887 Long-term debt & financing lease obligations, net of current portion

2,095,320

2,116,244

2,112,494

2,134,506

2,159,300 Accrued pension

43,443

42,637

54,867

55,532

54,809 Noncurrent income taxes

159,148

144,665

115,433

114,187

120,493 Deferred income taxes

68,825

68,888

83,058

83,516

89,260 Other noncurrent liabilities

127,587

134,520

118,420

120,381

112,977 Total liabilities

4,209,114

4,440,223

4,437,017

4,368,461

4,225,726





















Stockholders' equity:



















Ordinary shares

2,769

2,768

2,788

2,786

2,802 Capital in excess of par value

3,392,415

3,387,128

3,367,939

3,356,183

3,322,803 Accumulated other comprehensive income

12,545

4,552

8,838

2,211

10,628 Accumulated deficit

(266,264)

(225,881)

(188,375)

(256,705)

(243,207) Total ARRIS International plc stockholders' equity

3,141,465

3,168,567

3,191,191

3,104,475

3,093,026 Stockholders' equity attributable to noncontrolling interest

15,909

15,467

36,078

37,598

35,979 Total stockholders' equity

3,157,374

3,184,034

3,227,269

3,142,073

3,129,005



$7,366,488

$7,624,257

$7,664,287

$7,510,534

$7,354,731































ARRIS INTERNATIONAL PLC PRELIMINARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)









For the Three Months

Ended March 31,

2018

2017







Net sales $1,577,710

$1,483,105 Cost of sales 1,102,027

1,145,848 Gross margin 475,683

337,257 Operating expenses:





Selling, general, and administrative expenses 161,204

104,638 Research and development expenses 169,797

132,962 Amortization of intangible assets 114,708

93,646 Impairment of goodwill 3,400

- Integration, acquisition, restructuring and other costs 13,655

10,095

462,764

341,341 Operating income (loss) 12,919

(4,084) Other expense (income):





Interest expense 22,525

19,683 Loss on investments 527

4,530 Loss on foreign currency 4,833

4,740 Interest income (1,532)

(1,922) Other (income) expense, net 109

(85) Loss before income taxes (13,543)

(31,030) Income tax expense 3,489

10,001 Consolidated net loss (17,032)

(41,031) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (3,432)

(1,933) Net loss attributable to ARRIS International plc ($13,600)

($39,098)







Net loss per ordinary share (1):





Basic $ (0.07)

$ (0.21) Diluted $ (0.07)

$ (0.21)







Weighted average ordinary shares:





Basic 184,805

189,796 Diluted 184,805

189,796







(1) Calculated based on net loss attributable to shareowners of ARRIS International plc





ARRIS INTERNATIONAL PLC PRELIMINARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited)

















For the Three Months

















Ended March 31,

















2018

2017























Operating Activities:

















Consolidated net loss









$ (17,032)

$ (41,031)



Depreciation









22,874

21,313



Amortization of acquired intangible assets









116,595

95,306



Amortization of deferred finance fees and debt discount









1,215

1,903



Impairment of goodwill









3,400

-



Deferred income taxes









(13,327)

(15,667)



Foreign currency remeasurement of deferred income taxes









3,697

2,112



Stock compensation expense









19,256

19,415



Provision for non-cash warrants









-

2,423



Provision (recovery) for doubtful accounts









(292)

(179)



Loss on disposal of plant, property and equipment and other









156

292



Loss on investments and others









662

4,530

Changes in operating assets & liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and

disposals:



















Accounts receivable









209,405

343,960



Other receivables









(11,836)

(35,924)



Unbilled receivables









(25,829)

-



Inventories









(24,397)

(3,152)



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities









(228,151)

(144,640)



Prepaids and other, net









39,517

(601)





Net cash provided by operating activities









95,913

250,060























Investing Activities:

















Purchases of investments









(26,500)

(55,879)

Sales of investments









11,000

91,885

Purchases of property, plant & equipment, net









(15,196)

(21,867)

Deposit proceeds for sale of property, plant and equipment









10,000

-

Other, net









171

826





Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities









(20,525)

14,965























Financing Activities:

















Payment of financing lease obligation









(190)

(204)

Payment of debt obligations









(21,875)

(22,375)

Repurchase of shares









(25,000)

(83,110)

Repurchase of shares to satisfy employee minimum tax withholdings









(13,976)

(13,754)

Proceeds from issuance of shares, net









22

23

Contribution from noncontrolling interest









1,207

-





Net cash used in financing activities









(59,812)

(119,420)























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





3,791

597 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









19,367

146,202 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period









489,116

981,692 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period









$ 508,483

$ 1,127,894















































Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Consolidated Balance Sheets

























Cash and cash equivalents









$ 506,240

$ 1,126,248

Restricted cash included in other current assets









1,491

162

Restricted cash included in other assets









752

1,484

Total











$ 508,483

$ 1,127,894

























ARRIS INTERNATIONAL PLC PRELIMINARY ADJUSTED SALES & NET INCOME RECONCILIATION (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)































Q1 2017

Q4 2017

Q1 2018

Amount Per

Diluted

Share

Amount Per

Diluted

Share

Amount Per

Diluted

Share Sales $1,483,105



$1,738,593



$1,577,710

Highlighted items:

Adjustment to revenue related to warrants 2,423



(8,145)



-

Acquisition accounting impacts of deferred revenue -



1,120



5,694

Adjusted sales $1,485,528



$1,731,568



$1,583,404



















Net income (loss) attributable to ARRIS International plc $ (39,098) $ (0.21)

$ 12,469 $ 0.07

$ (13,600) $ (0.07) Highlighted Items:

Impacting gross margin:















Stock compensation expense 3,252 0.02

3,303 0.02

3,253 0.02 Adjustment to revenue related to warrants 2,423 0.01

(8,145) (0.04)

– – Acquisition accounting impacts of deferred revenue – –

1,120 0.01

5,694 0.03 Acquisition accounting impacts of fair valuing inventory 908 0.00

7,560 0.04

16,971 0.09 Impacting operating expenses:















Integration, acquisition, restructuring and other costs 10,095 0.05

67,736 0.36

13,655 0.07 Amortization of intangible assets 93,646 0.49

100,588 0.53

114,708 0.61 Impairment on goodwill and intangible assets – –

55,000 0.29

3,400 0.02 Stock compensation expense 16,163 0.08

15,403 0.08

16,003 0.09 Noncontrolling interest share of non-GAAP adj (804) –

(20,026) (0.11)

(2,321) (0.01) Impacting other (income)/expense:















Impairment (gain) on investments 2,750 0.01

– –

– – Debt amendment fees – –

3,069 0.02

– – Remeasurement of certain deferred tax liabilities 2,112 0.01

852 –

3,697 0.02 Impacting income tax expense:















Net tax items (13,333) (0.07)

(73,267) (0.39)

(24,541) (0.13) Total highlighted items 117,212 0.61

153,193 0.81

150,519 0.80 Adjusted net income $ 78,114 $ 0.40

$ 165,662 $ 0.88

$ 136,919 $ 0.73 Weighted average ordinary shares - basic

189,796



186,548



184,805 Weighted average ordinary shares - diluted

192,879



188,829



187,175





































ARRIS INTERNATIONAL PLC PRELIMINARY SUPPLEMENTAL GAAP TO ADJUSTED SALES & GROSS MARGIN RECONCILIATION (in thousands) (unaudited)















Q1 2017

Q4 2017

Q1 2018

Sales - GAAP 1,483,105

1,738,593

1,577,710

Adjustment to revenue related to warrants 2,423

(8,145)

-

Acquisition accounting impacts of deferred revenue -

1,120

5,694

Adjusted Sales - Non-GAAP 1,485,528

1,731,569

1,583,404















GAAP Gross Margin 337,257

494,469

475,683

Acquisition accounting impacts of fair valuing inventory 908

7,560

16,971

Acquisition accounting impacts of deferred revenue -

1,120

5,694

Stock compensation expense 3,252

3,303

3,253

Adjustment to revenue related to warrants 2,423

(8,145)

-

Adjusted Gross Margin - Non-GAAP 343,840

498,307

501,601















GAAP Gross Margin - % 22.7%

28.4%

30.2%

Adjusted Gross Margin - Non-GAAP - % 23.1%

28.8%

31.7%



ARRIS INTERNATIONAL PLC PRELIMINARY SUPPLEMENTAL GAAP TO ADJUSTED SALES & ADJUSTED DIRECT CONTRIBUTION RECONCILIATION (in thousands) (unaudited)













Q1 2018

Network &

Cloud CPE Enterprise Corp/ Other Total Net Sales 538,264 875,226 169,914 (5,694) 1,577,710 Non GAAP Adjustments (1) - - - 5,694 5,694 Adjusted Net Sales 538,264 875,226 169,914 0 1,583,404











Direct Contribution(2) 228,538 49,761 25,528 (159,145) 144,683 Adjusted Direct Contribution (3) 214,717 43,154 25,927 (96,980) 186,818 Adjusted Direct Contribution % of sales 39.9% 4.9% 15.3%

11.8%











Other Items









Amortization of intangibles 25,135 63,248 25,510 815 114,708 Impairment of goodwill 3,400 - - - 3,400 Integration,acquisition, restructuring and other costs - - 3,066 10,589 13,655 Depreciation expense 6,900 7,716 3,565 4,698 22,880 Equity compensation expense 7,771 5,298 2,387 3,801 19,256











(1) Impact of adjustment related to acquisition accounting impacts (2) Defined as gross margin less direct operating expenses, excluding amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, acquisition,

integration and other costs.

(3) Defined as direct contribution less allocated facility costs, service provider sales and marketing costs plus equity compensation and depreciation

expense

ARRIS INTERNATIONAL PLC PRELIMINARY SUPPLEMENTAL DIRECT CONTRIBUTION TO ADJUSTED DIRECT CONTRIBUTION RECONCILIATION (in thousands) (unaudited)













Q1 2018

Network &

Cloud CPE Enterprise Corp/ Other Total Direct Contribution(1) 228,538 49,761 25,528 (159,145) 144,683 Allocated costs (2) (28,492) (19,622) (5,553) 53,666 - Direct Contribution after allocation 200,046 30,139 19,976 (105,479) 144,683 Equity compensation expense 7,771 5,298 2,387 3,801 19,256 Depreciation expense 6,900 7,716 3,565 4,698 22,880 Adjusted Direct Contribution 214,717 43,154 25,927 (96,980) 186,818























(1) Defined as gross margin less direct operating expenses, excluding amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, acquisition,

integration and other costs.

(2) Allocated facility costs and service provider sales and marketing costs

ARRIS INTERNATIONAL PLC



PRELIMINARY SUPPLEMENTAL GAAP TO ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE RECONCILIATION



(in millions, except per share data)













Q2 2018 Guidance

FY 2018 Guidance Estimated GAAP EPS $ 0.24 - $ 0.29

$ 0.73 - $ 0.98 Reconciling Items:





Amortization of intangibles 0.47

1.98 Stock compensation expense 0.13

0.50 Integration, acquisition, restructuring and other costs 0.05

0.13 Purchase accounting Items 0.01

0.16 Impairment of goodwill 0.00

0.02 Net Tax items (0.18)

(0.72) Subtotal 0.48

2.07 Estimated Adjusted (Non-GAAP) EPS $ 0.72 - $ 0.77

$ 2.80 - $ 3.05

Notes to GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP" or referred to herein as "reported"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide management and other users with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our ongoing performance. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions. These non-GAAP measures are among the factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects:

Reduction in Revenue Related to Warrants : We entered into agreements with two customers for the issuance of warrants to purchase up to 14.0 million of ARRIS's ordinary shares. Vesting of the warrants is subject to certain purchase volume commitments, and therefore the accounting guidance requires that we record any change in the fair value of warrants as a reduction in revenue. Until final vesting, changes in the fair value of the warrants will be marked to market and any adjustment recorded in revenue. We have excluded the effect of the implied fair value in calculating our non-GAAP financial measures. We believe it is useful to understand the effects of these items on our total revenues and gross margin.

Acquisition Accounting Impacts Related to Deferred Revenue : In connection with the accounting related to our acquisitions, business combination rules require us to account for the fair values of deferred revenue arrangements for post contract support in our purchase accounting. The non-GAAP adjustment to our sales and cost of sales is intended to include the full amounts of such revenues as if these purchase accounting adjustments had not been applied. We believe the adjustment to these revenues is useful as a measure of the ongoing performance of our business. We historically have experienced high renewal rates related to our support agreements, and our objective is to increase the renewal rates on acquired post contract support agreements. However, we cannot be certain that our customers will renew their contracts.

Stock-Based Compensation Expense : We have excluded the effect of stock-based compensation expenses in calculating our non-GAAP operating expenses and net income (loss) measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. We record non-cash compensation expense related to grants of restricted stock units. Depending upon the size, timing and the terms of the grants, the non-cash compensation expense may vary significantly but will recur in future periods.

Acquisition Accounting Impacts Related to Inventory Valuation : In connection with the accounting related to our acquisitions, business combinations rules require the acquired inventory be recorded at fair value on the opening balance sheet. This is different from historical cost. Essentially, we are required to write the inventory up to the end customer price less a reasonable margin as a distributor. We have excluded the resulting adjustments in inventory and cost of goods sold as the historic and forward gross margin trends will differ as a result of the adjustments. We believe it is useful to understand the effects of this on cost of goods sold and margin.

Integration, Acquisition, Restructuring and Other Costs : We have excluded the effect of acquisition, integration, and other expenses and the effect of restructuring expenses in calculating our non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measures. We incurred expenses in connection with the Pace and Ruckus Networks acquisitions, which we generally would not otherwise incur in the periods presented as part of our continuing operations. Acquisition and integration expenses consist of transaction costs, costs for transitional employees, other acquired employee related costs, and integration related outside services. Restructuring expenses consist of employee severance, abandoned facilities, product line disposition and other exit costs. We believe it is useful to understand the effects of these items on our total operating expenses.

Impairment of Goodwill and Intangible Assets : We have excluded the effect of the estimated impairment of goodwill and intangible assets in calculating our non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measures. Although an impairment does not directly impact the Company's current cash position, such expense represents the declining value of the business, technology and other intangible assets that were acquired. We exclude these impairments when significant and they are not reflective of ongoing business and operating results.

Amortization of Intangible Assets : We have excluded the effect of amortization of intangible assets in calculating our non-GAAP operating expenses and net income (loss) measures. Amortization of intangible assets is non-cash, and is inconsistent in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our acquisitions. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as well. Amortization of intangible assets will recur in future periods.

Noncontrolling Interest share of Non-GAAP Adjustments : The joint venture formed for the ActiveVideo acquisition is accounted for by ARRIS under the consolidation method. As a result, the consolidated Statements of Income include the revenues, expenses, and gains and losses of the noncontrolling interest. The amount of net income (loss) related to the noncontrolling interest are reported and presented separately in the consolidated Statements of Operations. We have excluded the noncontrolling share of any non- GAAP adjusted measures recorded by the venture, as we believe it is useful to understand the effect of excluding this item when evaluating our ongoing performance.

Impairment (Gain) on Investments : We have excluded the effect of other-than-temporary impairments and certain gains on investments in calculating our non-GAAP financial measures. We believe it is useful to understand the effect of this non-cash item in our other expense (income).

Debt Amendment Fees : In 2017 and 2015, the Company amended its credit agreement. This debt modification allowed us to improve the terms and conditions of the credit agreement, extend the maturities of certain loan facilities, increase the amount of the revolving credit facility, and add new term loan facility. We have excluded the effect of the associated fees in calculating our non-GAAP financial measures. We believe it is useful to understand the effect of this item in our other expense (income).

Remeasurement of Deferred Taxes : The Company records foreign currency remeasurement gains and losses related to deferred tax liabilities in the United Kingdom. The foreign currency remeasurement gains and losses derived from the remeasurement of the deferred income taxes from GBP to USD. We have excluded the impact of these gains and losses in the calculation of our non-GAAP measures. We believe it is useful to understand the effects of this item on our total other expense (income).

Income Tax Expense (Benefit) : We have excluded the tax effect of the non-GAAP items mentioned above. Additionally, we have excluded the effects of certain tax adjustments related to tax and legal restructuring, state and non-US valuation allowances, benefits for releases of uncertain tax positions due to settlement, change in law or statute of limitations and provision to return differences.

