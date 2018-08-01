ARRIS Announces Preliminary and Unaudited Third Quarter 2018 Results

SUWANEE, Ga., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ARRIS (NASDAQ: ARRS) today announced preliminary and unaudited financial results for the third quarter 2018. In a separate release issued today, ARRIS and CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) announced an agreement under which CommScope will acquire ARRIS in an all-cash transaction for $31.75 per share, or a total purchase price of approximately $7.4 billion, including the repayment of debt.

As a result of this announcement, ARRIS has cancelled the third quarter 2018 earnings conference call scheduled for 5:00 PM EST today. ARRIS has also suspended any previously issued guidance.

ARRIS and CommScope will host a joint conference call today at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss the transaction. The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 884 397-6169 (U.S. / Canada) or +1 478-219-0508 (International) and giving the passcode 1458698.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of ARRIS's website at www.ARRIS.com. A replay will also be made available for a limited period of time following the conference call on the ARRIS website at www.ARRIS.com.

Third Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights

Revenues were $1.651 billion

GAAP net income was $0.26 per diluted share

per diluted share Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) was $0.68 per diluted share

per diluted share End-of-quarter cash resources were $520 million

Revenues were $1.651 billion in the quarter and $4.955 billion through the first nine months of 2018.

GAAP net income in the quarter was $0.26 per diluted share. Through the first nine months of 2018, GAAP net income was $0.38 per diluted share.

Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) in the quarter was $0.68 per diluted share. Through the first nine months of 2018, adjusted net income was $2.14 per diluted share.

A reconciliation of adjusted net income per diluted share to GAAP net income per diluted share is attached to this release and can be found on the Company's website (www.ARRIS.com).

Cash & Cash Equivalents - The Company generated $221 million of cash from operating activities during third quarter 2018 and ended the quarter with $520 million of cash resources.

The Company repurchased approximately 13.9 million ordinary shares for $353 million YTD through November 7, 2018.

Full results will be filed in our 10Q following market close.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release, including those related to revenues and net income for the fourth quarter 2018, the proposed ARRIS and CommScope transaction and 2019 growth expectations, share repurchases, cost initiatives, the general market outlook and industry trends are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in these statements. Among other things:

projected results for the fourth quarter 2018, as well as the general outlook for 2019, are based on preliminary estimates, assumptions and projections that management believes to be reasonable at this time, but are beyond management's control;

volatility in component pricing and supply could impact revenues and gross margins more than currently anticipated;

fluctuations in share price or reductions in free cash flow may impact the volume of share repurchases;

recently enacted tariffs on imports from China could have a material adverse impact on our financial results;

could have a material adverse impact on our financial results; the anticipated benefits from the Ruckus Networks acquisition may not be realized;

volatility in currency fluctuation may adversely impact our international customers' ability or willingness to purchase products and the pricing of products;

impacts of the U.K. invoking Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty to leave the European Union, could have an adverse impact on results of operations;

regulatory changes, including those related to recently completed changes to the U.S. income tax code, could have an adverse impact on operations and results of operations;

the impact of litigation and similar regulatory proceedings that we are involved in or may become involved in, including the costs of such litigation; and

the Company's customers operate in a capital-intensive consumer-based industry, and volatility in the capital markets or changes in customer spending may adversely impact their ability or willingness to purchase the products that the Company offers.

Statements regarding the proposed ARRIS and CommScope transaction are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the control of CommScope and the Company, including, without limitation: failure to obtain applicable regulatory approvals in a timely manner, on acceptable terms or at all, or to satisfy the other closing conditions to the proposed transactions; the risk that the Company will be required to pay a termination fee under the acquisition agreement; the potential impact of announcement or consummation of the proposed acquisition on relationships with third parties, including customers, employees and competitors; uncertainties as to the timing of the proposed acquisition; the possibility that competing offers will be made; any statements of belief and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing; and other factors beyond the control of CommScope and/or the Company.

These factors are not intended to be an all-encompassing list of risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business and results from operations. Additional information regarding these and other factors can be found in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. In providing forward-looking statements, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update these statements publicly or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Important Additional Information Regarding the Transaction Will Be Filed With The SEC

In connection with the proposed ARRIS and CommScope transaction, ARRIS will prepare a proxy statement to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). When completed, a definitive proxy statement and a form of proxy will be mailed to the stockholders of ARRIS. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE TRANSACTION CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE TRANSACTION, THE PARTIES TO THE TRANSACTION AND THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH THE TRANSACTION. Those documents, if and when filed, as well as the Company's other public filings with the SEC may be obtained without charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or at ARRIS' website at http://ir.arris.com. Security holders and other interested parties will also be able to obtain, without charge, a copy of the Proxy Statement and other relevant documents (when available) by directing a request by mail to ARRIS Investor Relations, 3871 Lakefield Drive, Suwanee, GA 30024 or at http://ir.arris.com. Security holders may also read and copy any reports, statements and other information filed with the SEC at the SEC public reference room at 100 F Street N.E., Room 1580, Washington, D.C. 20549. Please call the SEC at (800) 732-0330 or visit the SEC's website for further information on its public reference room.

Participants in the Solicitation

ARRIS, its directors and certain of its executive officers may be considered participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the transactions contemplated by the Proxy Statement. Information about the directors and executive officers of ARRIS is set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, which was filed with the SEC on March 1, 2018, and its proxy statement for its 2018 annual meeting of shareholders, which was filed with the SEC on March 23, 2018. Other information regarding potential participants in the proxy solicitations and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the Proxy Statement when it is filed.

The Company is organized under the laws of England and Wales. Some of the officers and directors of ARRIS are residents of countries other than the United States. As a result, it may not be possible to sue ARRIS or such persons in a non-US court for violations of US securities laws. It may be difficult to ARRIS and its affiliates to subject themselves to the jurisdiction and judgment of a US court or for investors to enforce against them the judgments of US courts.

About ARRIS

ARRIS (NASDAQ: ARRS) is powering a smart, connected world. The company's leading hardware, software and services transform the way that people and businesses stay informed, entertained and connected. For more information, visit www.ARRIS.com .

ARRIS, the ARRIS logo and E6000 are trademarks of ARRIS International plc and/or its affiliates.

ARRIS INTERNATIONAL PLC PRELIMINARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $480,756 $501,410 $506,240 $487,573 $1,379,827 Short-term investments, at fair value 39,640 46,698 36,804 23,874 33,309 Total cash, cash equivalents and short term investments 520,397 548,109 543,044 511,447 1,413,136 Accounts receivable, net 1,117,641 1,183,360 1,034,608 1,218,089 1,056,225 Other receivables 235,122 192,067 169,681 157,845 145,658 Inventories, net 717,271 803,217 849,069 825,211 775,142 Prepaid income taxes 17,717 10,406 26,409 28,351 41,780 Prepaids 34,125 40,290 36,308 26,644 27,954 Other current assets 201,111 196,014 172,993 145,953 109,567 Total current assets 2,843,385 2,973,463 2,832,112 2,913,540 3,569,462 Property, plant and equipment, net 289,820 299,991 309,457 372,467 347,506 Goodwill 2,261,002 2,259,177 2,336,820 2,278,512 2,016,580 Intangible assets, net 1,488,580 1,580,393 1,583,299 1,771,362 1,406,591 Investments 71,747 69,902 69,858 71,082 73,199 Deferred income taxes 155,193 146,443 131,417 115,436 193,703 Other assets 76,878 72,155 103,525 101,858 57,246 $7,186,605 $7,401,524 $7,366,488 $7,624,257 $7,664,287 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $1,100,901 $1,125,619 $1,010,812 $1,206,656 $1,266,214 Accrued compensation, benefits and related taxes 146,964 140,387 113,029 155,966 102,222 Accrued warranty 40,772 38,651 42,434 44,507 45,036 Deferred revenue 115,989 123,590 143,740 115,224 118,598 Current portion of LT debt & financing lease obligations 83,785 83,709 83,633 83,559 89,156 Income taxes payable 4,182 2,093 4,937 6,244 4,420 Other accrued liabilities 356,002 361,315 316,206 321,113 327,099 Total current liabilities 1,848,594 1,875,365 1,714,791 1,933,269 1,952,745 Long-term debt & financing lease obligations, net of current portion 2,053,373 2,074,352 2,095,320 2,116,244 2,112,494 Accrued pension 32,371 31,889 43,443 42,637 54,867 Noncurrent deferred revenue 58,553 58,233 56,041 54,090 34,569 Noncurrent income taxes 112,259 120,987 159,148 144,665 115,434 Deferred income taxes 60,410 62,886 68,825 68,888 83,058 Other noncurrent liabilities 67,534 68,507 71,546 80,430 83,852 Total liabilities 4,233,095 4,292,219 4,209,114 4,440,223 4,437,018 Stockholders' equity: Ordinary shares 2,621 2,722 2,769 2,768 2,788 Capital in excess of par value 3,439,476 3,424,906 3,392,415 3,387,128 3,367,940 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (8,655) (4,649) 12,545 4,552 8,838 Accumulated deficit (494,706) (329,731) (266,264) (225,881) (188,375) Total ARRIS International plc stockholders' equity 2,938,737 3,093,248 3,141,465 3,168,567 3,191,191 Stockholders' equity attributable to noncontrolling interest 14,774 16,056 15,909 15,467 36,078 Total stockholders' equity 2,953,511 3,109,304 3,157,374 3,184,034 3,227,269 $7,186,605 $7,401,524 $7,366,488 $7,624,257 $7,664,287

ARRIS INTERNATIONAL PLC PRELIMINARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) For the Three Months For the Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net sales $1,651,248 $1,728,524 $4,955,498 $4,875,799 Cost of sales 1,186,059 1,297,369 3,515,871 3,704,029 Gross margin 465,189 431,155 1,439,627 1,171,770 Operating expenses: Selling, general, and administrative expenses 162,707 114,407 497,263 332,966 Research and development expenses 156,109 131,593 493,106 397,653 Amortization of intangible assets 88,306 90,162 293,499 274,819 Impairment of goodwill - - 3,400 - Integration, acquisition, restructuring and other costs 5,046 10,836 41,546 30,622 412,168 346,998 1,328,814 1,036,060 Operating income 53,021 84,157 110,813 135,710 Other expense (income): Interest expense 23,969 20,211 70,141 63,238 (Gain) loss on investments (1,400) 839 (1,718) 8,978 Loss (gain) on foreign currency 2,025 (8,543) 6,034 5,570 Interest income (1,764) (2,288) (5,088) (5,997) Other (income) expense, net 35 1,434 (25) 2,275 Income (loss) before income taxes 30,156 72,504 41,468 61,646 Income tax benefit (15,652) (14,311) (22,106) (12,613) Consolidated net income 45,808 86,816 63,574 74,259 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,271) (1,505) (5,659) (5,299) Net income attributable to ARRIS International plc $47,079 $88,321 $69,233 $79,558 Net income per ordinary share (1): Basic $ 0.26 $ 0.47 $ 0.38 $ 0.42 Diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.47 $ 0.38 $ 0.42 Weighted average ordinary shares: Basic 178,106 187,064 182,132 187,878 Diluted 179,337 188,941 183,817 190,264 (1) Calculated based on net income attributable to shareowners of ARRIS International plc

ARRIS INTERNATIONAL PLC PRELIMINARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) For the Three Months For the Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Operating Activities: Consolidated net income $ 45,808 $ 86,815 $ 63,574 $ 74,259 Depreciation 21,430 22,337 65,539 65,340 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 90,181 91,983 299,136 279,961 Amortization of deferred finance fees and debt discount 1,198 1,730 3,620 5,621 Impairment of goodwill - - 3,400 - Deferred income taxes (12,288) 983 (58,365) (36,540) Foreign currency remeasurement of deferred income taxes 509 2,979 530 10,170 Stock compensation expense 20,328 21,111 63,087 62,851 Provision for non-cash warrants - 3,064 - 8,145 Recovery for doubtful accounts (145) (311) (437) (559) Loss on disposal of plant, property and equipment and other 1,539 4,286 1,761 5,876 (Gain) loss on investments and others (1,400) 838 (1,582) 8,977 Changes in operating assets & liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and disposals: Accounts receivable 64,774 (62,808) 85,636 305,212 Other receivables (43,055) (12,916) (77,277) (72,465) Inventories 85,150 (115,892) 104,570 (222,733) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (45,327) 95,556 (149,797) 132,437 Prepaids and other, net (7,712) (24,021) 16,845 (14,898) Net cash provided by operating activities 220,990 115,734 420,240 611,654 Investing Activities: Purchases of investments (27,145) (6,000) (64,454) (68,250) Sales of investments 34,089 5,000 45,638 155,301 Purchases of property, plant & equipment, net (16,975) (19,489) (45,621) (62,389) Deposit proceeds for sale of property, plant and equipment 20,000 - 50,000 - Purchases of intangible assets - (6,000) (423) (6,422) Other, net - - 171 826 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 9,969 (26,489) (14,689) 19,066 Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of debt - - - 30,314 Payment of financing lease obligation (226) (185) (640) (590) Payment of debt obligations (21,875) (23,737) (65,625) (98,976) Payment for deferred financing costs and debt discount - - - (1,462) Repurchase of shares (220,378) (20,000) (331,622) (146,965) Repurchase of shares to satisfy employee minimum tax withholdings (5,938) (12,477) (19,917) (26,359) Proceeds from issuance of shares, net 188 70 9,206 8,623 Contribution from noncontrolling interest - - 2,257 3,500 Net cash used in financing activities (248,229) (56,329) (406,341) (231,915) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,368) 794 (4,017) 941 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (18,638) 33,710 (4,807) 399,746 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 502,947 1,347,728 489,116 981,692 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 484,309 $ 1,381,438 $ 484,309 $ 1,381,438 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Consolidated Balance Sheets Cash and cash equivalent 480,757 1,379,827 Restricted cash included in other current assets 760 23 Restricted cash included in other assets 2,792 1,588 Total 484,309 1,381,438

ARRIS INTERNATIONAL PLC PRELIMINARY ADJUSTED SALES & NET INCOME RECONCILIATION (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Q3 2017 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 SEP YTD 2017 SEP YTD 2018 Amount Per Diluted Share Amount Per Diluted Share Amount Per Diluted Share Amount Per Diluted Share Amount Per Diluted Share Sales $1,728,524 $1,726,540 $1,651,248 $4,875,799 $4,955,498 Highlighted items:

Reduction in revenue related to warrants 3,064 - - 8,145 – Acquisition accounting impacts of deferred revenue - 3,307 2,400 - 11,401 Adjusted sales $1,731,588 $1,729,847 $1,653,648 $4,883,944 $4,966,899 Net income (loss) attributable to ARRIS International plc $ 88,320 $ 0.47 $ 35,754 $ 0.19 $ 47,079 $ 0.26 $ 79,558 $ 0.42 $ 69,233 $ 0.38 Highlighted Items:

Impacting gross margin: Stock compensation expense 3,897 0.02 3,809 0.02 3,660 0.02 10,644 0.06 10,722 0.06 Reduction in revenue related to warrants 3,064 0.01 – – – – 8,145 0.04 – – Acquisition accounting impacts of deferred revenue – – 3,307 0.02 2,400 0.02 – – 11,401 0.06 Acquisition accounting impacts of fair valuing inventory – – – – – – 908 – 16,971 0.09 Impacting operating expenses: Integration, acquisition, restructuring and other costs 10,836 0.06 22,844 0.12 5,046 0.03 30,622 0.16 41,545 0.23 Amortization of intangible assets 90,162 0.48 90,485 0.49 88,305 0.49 274,819 1.44 293,498 1.60 Impairment on goodwill and intangible assets – – – – – – – – 3,400 0.02 Stock compensation expense 16,316 0.08 19,694 0.11 16,668 0.09 51,308 0.27 52,365 0.28 Noncontrolling interest share of non-GAAP adj (711) – (867) (0.00) (885) – (2,326) (0.01) (4,073) (0.02) Impacting other (income)/expense: Impairment (gain) on investments (1,821) (0.01) – – – – 929 – – – Debt amendment fees – – – – – – 2,782 0.02 – – Remeasurement of certain deferred tax liabilities 3,569 0.02 (3,676) (0.02) 519 – 8,508 0.04 540 0.00 Impacting income tax expense: Net tax items (62,698) (0.33) (37,387) (0.20) (40,666) (0.23) (116,884) (0.61) (102,594) (0.56) Total highlighted items 62,614 0.33 98,209 0.53 75,047 0.42 269,455 1.41 323,775 1.76 Adjusted net income $ 150,934 $ 0.80 $ 133,963 $ 0.72 $ 122,126 $ 0.68 $ 349,013 $ 1.83 $ 393,008 $ 2.14 Weighted average ordinary shares - basic 187,064 184,216 178,106 187,878 182,132 Weighted average ordinary shares - diluted 188,941 185,669 179,337 190,264 183,817

ARRIS INTERNATIONAL PLC PRELIMINARY SUPPLEMENTAL GAAP TO ADJUSTED SALES & GROSS MARGIN RECONCILIATION (in thousands) (unaudited) Q3 2017 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Sep YTD 2017 Sep YTD 2018 Sales - GAAP 1,728,524 1,726,540 1,651,248 4,875,799 4,955,498 Adjustment to revenue related to warrants 3,064 - - 8,145 - Acquisition accounting impacts of deferred revenue - 3,307 2,400 - 11,401 Adjusted Sales - Non-GAAP 1,731,588 1,729,847 1,653,648 4,883,944 4,966,899 GAAP Gross Margin 431,155 498,755 465,189 1,171,770 1,439,627 Acquisition accounting impacts of fair valuing inventory - - - 908 16,971 Acquisition accounting impacts of deferred revenue - 3,307 2,400 - 11,401 Stock compensation expense 3,897 3,809 3,660 10,644 10,722 Adjustment to revenue related to warrants 3,064 - - 8,145 - Adjusted Gross Margin - Non-GAAP 438,116 505,871 471,249 1,191,467 1,478,721 GAAP Gross Margin - % 24.9% 28.9% 28.2% 24.0% 29.1% Adjusted Gross Margin - Non-GAAP - % 25.3% 29.2% 28.5% 24.4% 29.8%

ARRIS INTERNATIONAL PLC PRELIMINARY SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED DIRECT CONTRIBUTION RECONCILIATION (in thousands) (unaudited) Q3 2018 Network & Cloud CPE Enterprise Corp/ Other Total Operating income (loss) 173,577 12,233 103 (132,892) 53,021 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 24,724 47,096 15,669 817 88,306 Integration, acquisition, restructuring & other costs 836 2,823 623 764 5,046 Direct contribution(1) 199,137 62,152 16,395 (131,311) 146,373 Adjustments: Allocated costs (2) (28,662) (19,344) (5,533) 53,539 - Stock compensation expense 7,917 5,298 3,343 3,770 20,328 Depreciation expense 7,000 7,107 3,149 4,174 21,431 Adjusted direct contribution 185,393 55,213 17,354 (69,828) 188,131 (1) Defined as gross margin less direct operating expenses, excluding amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, acquisition, integration and other costs. (2) Allocated facility costs and service provider sales and marketing costs

ARRIS INTERNATIONAL PLC PRELIMINARY ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (in millions) (unaudited) Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Last Twelve Months Net income (loss) as reported $ (8) $ (17) $ 35 $ 46 $ 55 Income tax expense (benefit) (32) 3 (10) (16) (54) Interest income (2) (2) (2) (2) (7) Interest expense 24 23 24 24 94 Depreciation expense 23 23 21 22 89 Amortization of intangible assets 101 115 90 88 394 EBITDA 105 145 158 162 571 Adjustments Stock-based compensation expense 19 19 24 20 82 Integration, acquisition, restructuring and other costs 68 14 23 5 109 Impairment on goodwill and intangible assets 55 3 - - 58 Acquisition accounting impacts of deferred revenue (7) 6 3 2 4 Acquisition accounting impacts of fair valuing inventory 8 17 - - 25 Remeasurement of deferred taxes 1 4 (4) 1 1 Adjusted EBITDA - Non-GAAP $ 248 $ 208 $ 204 $ 191 $ 850

Notes to GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP" or referred to herein as "reported"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide management and other users with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our ongoing performance. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions. These non-GAAP measures are among the factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects:

Reduction in Revenue Related to Warrants : We entered into agreements with two customers for the issuance of warrants to purchase up to 14.0 million of ARRIS's ordinary shares. Vesting of the warrants is subject to certain purchase volume commitments, and therefore the accounting guidance requires that we record any change in the fair value of warrants as a reduction in revenue. Until final vesting, changes in the fair value of the warrants will be marked to market and any adjustment recorded in revenue. We have excluded the effect of the implied fair value in calculating our non-GAAP financial measures. We believe it is useful to understand the effects of these items on our total revenues and gross margin.

Acquisition Accounting Impacts Related to Deferred Revenue : In connection with the accounting related to our acquisitions, business combination rules require us to account for the fair values of deferred revenue arrangements for post contract support in our purchase accounting. The non-GAAP adjustment to our sales and cost of sales is intended to include the full amounts of such revenues as if these purchase accounting adjustments had not been applied. We believe the adjustment to these revenues is useful as a measure of the ongoing performance of our business. We historically have experienced high renewal rates related to our support agreements, and our objective is to increase the renewal rates on acquired post contract support agreements. However, we cannot be certain that our customers will renew their contracts.

Stock-Based Compensation Expense : We have excluded the effect of stock-based compensation expenses in calculating our non-GAAP operating expenses and net income (loss) measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. We record non-cash compensation expense related to grants of restricted stock units. Depending upon the size, timing and the terms of the grants, the non-cash compensation expense may vary significantly but will recur in future periods.

Acquisition Accounting Impacts Related to Inventory Valuation : In connection with the accounting related to our acquisitions, business combinations rules require the acquired inventory be recorded at fair value on the opening balance sheet. This is different from historical cost. Essentially, we are required to write the inventory up to the end customer price less a reasonable margin as a distributor. We have excluded the resulting adjustments in inventory and cost of goods sold as the historic and forward gross margin trends will differ as a result of the adjustments. We believe it is useful to understand the effects of this on cost of goods sold and margin.

Integration, Acquisition, Restructuring and Other Costs : We have excluded the effect of acquisition, integration, and other expenses and the effect of restructuring expenses in calculating our non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measures. We incurred expenses in connection with the Pace and Ruckus Networks acquisitions, which we generally would not otherwise incur in the periods presented as part of our continuing operations. Acquisition and integration expenses consist of transaction costs, costs for transitional employees, other acquired employee related costs, and integration related outside services. Restructuring expenses consist of employee severance, abandoned facilities, product line disposition and other exit costs. We believe it is useful to understand the effects of these items on our total operating expenses.

Impairment of Goodwill and Intangible Assets : We have excluded the effect of the estimated impairment of goodwill and intangible assets in calculating our non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measures. Although an impairment does not directly impact the Company's current cash position, such expense represents the declining value of the business, technology and other intangible assets that were acquired. We exclude these impairments when significant and they are not reflective of ongoing business and operating results.

Amortization of Intangible Assets : We have excluded the effect of amortization of intangible assets in calculating our non-GAAP operating expenses and net income (loss) measures. Amortization of intangible assets is non-cash, and is inconsistent in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our acquisitions. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as well. Amortization of intangible assets will recur in future periods.

Noncontrolling Interest share of Non-GAAP Adjustments : The joint venture formed for the ActiveVideo acquisition is accounted for by ARRIS under the consolidation method. As a result, the consolidated Statements of Income include the revenues, expenses, and gains and losses of the noncontrolling interest. The amount of net income (loss) related to the noncontrolling interest are reported and presented separately in the consolidated Statements of Operations. We have excluded the noncontrolling share of any non- GAAP adjusted measures recorded by the venture, as we believe it is useful to understand the effect of excluding this item when evaluating our ongoing performance.

Impairment on Investments : We have excluded the effect of other-than-temporary impairments and certain gains on investments in calculating our non-GAAP financial measures. We believe it is useful to understand the effect of this non-cash item in our other expense (income).

Debt Amendment Fees : In 2017, the Company amended its credit agreement. This debt modification allowed us to improve the terms and conditions of the credit agreement and extend the maturities of certain loan facilities. We have excluded the effect of the associated fees in calculating our non-GAAP financial measures. We believe it is useful to understand the effect of this item in our other expense (income).

Remeasurement of Deferred Taxes : The Company records foreign currency remeasurement gains and losses related to deferred tax liabilities in the United Kingdom. The foreign currency remeasurement gains and losses derived from the remeasurement of the deferred income taxes from GBP to USD. We have excluded the impact of these gains and losses in the calculation of our non-GAAP measures. We believe it is useful to understand the effects of this item on our total other expense (income).

Income Tax Expense (Benefit) : We have excluded the tax effect of the non-GAAP items mentioned above. Additionally, we have excluded the effects of certain tax adjustments related to tax and legal restructuring, state and non-US valuation allowances, benefits for releases of uncertain tax positions due to settlement, change in law or statute of limitations and provision to return differences.

