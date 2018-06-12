ARRIS Becomes the First to Offer RD Software on EPON Gateways

"RDK is important to ARRIS, as we continue providing best-in-class software options for our global customer base. ARRIS has been a pioneer in RDK from the beginning—and today, we're proud to extend that leadership by supporting RDK in EPON gateways," said Larry Robinson, President, CPE, ARRIS. "This decision aligns with our vision to provide a unified operations and management platform to our service provider customers who are delivering the future of Gigabit and Wi-Fi®."

"ARRIS's support of RDK for its global EPON gateways is a testament to the continuous innovation of ARRIS and also demonstrates the versatility of the RDK open-source software," said Steve Heeb, President and General Manager of RDK Management, LLC. "As service providers around the globe look to deploy fiber gateways, RDK provides a common method to manage core functionality, including home networking, IoT interfaces, device management, real time diagnostics, and more."

ARRIS continues to lead the development and deployment of RDK gateways around the world. It recently completed the first RDK EPON gateway deployment in the US with a tier-one operator, and has made high-volume RDK deployments on multiple DOCSIS 3.0/3.1 gateways. Today's announcement further reinforces ARRIS's market-leading position and breadth of offering in broadband gateways.

ARRIS is now building RDK support into the EPON version of its flexible NVG578 PON gateway platform. This next-generation gateway offers a pathway to Gigabit broadband and whole-home Wi-Fi (dual-/tri-band 802.11ac and 802.11ax), with optional IoT support. ANGA COM attendees can learn more about ARRIS's plans for its new RDK gateways in booth #10, hall #7, 12-14 June 2018.

About RDK Management, LLC

RDK Management, LLC administers the Reference Design Kit (RDK) software. The RDK software provides a common framework for powering customer-premises equipment (CPE) from video and broadband service providers, including set-top boxes, broadband gateways, and converged devices. The RDK community is comprised of more than 350 companies including: CPE manufacturers, SoC vendors, software developers, system integrators, and service providers. For more information please visit http://www.rdkcentral.com.

About ARRIS

ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS) is powering a smart, connected world. The company's leading hardware, software and services transform the way that people and businesses stay informed, entertained and connected. For more information, visit www.arris.com.

