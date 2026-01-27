ARRIS® EXPANDS NEXT-GEN ULTRALIGHT COMPOSITE SPOKES PORTFOLIO

Innovative Composites Leader Broadens Its Made To Outperform® Bicycle Spoke Lineup

BERKELEY, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ARRIS®, a leader in advanced manufacturing for high-performance composites, today announced the expansion of its Made To Outperform® (MTO) Spoke Series, introducing additional production-ready spoke options. Engineered using ARRIS' continuous-fiber manufacturing technology stack, ARRIS | MTO spokes deliver consistent, real-world performance where previous composite spokes have fallen short.

ARRIS is an award-winning leader in advanced composites, with an expanding line of cutting-edge composite spokes. This video highlights how Roval partnered with ARRIS Composites to set a new benchmark in composite spoke technology. (Video credit: Specialized.) Speed Speed

The ARRIS | MTO Product Series includes an expanding range of next-generation, ultra-lightweight, high-performance bicycle spokes, developed by ARRIS for leading brands that understand why carbon fiber spokes have earned skepticism and why engineering rigor matters more than novelty or hype.

Proprietary ARRIS Technology: Ultralight spoke architecture and novel end-fittings.

Ultralight spoke architecture and novel end-fittings. ARRIS | MTO Series: Includes multiple spoke categories.

Includes multiple spoke categories. Scalable Weight Range: 2 grams or less, as well as 2–3 gram options.

2 grams or less, as well as 2–3 gram options. Innovative Materials: Carbon, glass, and multi-materials options.

Carbon, glass, and multi-materials options. Premium Spoke Solutions: Production-ready spoke models complemented by custom and signature build programs.

"Composite spoke skepticism exists for a reason," said Bert Mannhalter, VP of R&D at ARRIS Composites. "That's exactly why we test every spoke we ship. No grading system. No shortcuts built into the process. If it goes out the door, it passed. That level of accountability only works if we control the process end to end, starting with materials we develop and manufacture in-house and ending with our patented spoke production process."

In recent years, industry-leading brands have released bicycles with the ARRIS Technology, including Specialized, which released Roval Rapide CLX wheelsets featuring these game-changing thermoplastic carbon fiber spokes.

"We don't just design parts, we build the entire system behind them," said Riley Reese, CEO of ARRIS Composites. "By owning the full stack, from materials through manufacturing and quality control, we're able to innovate where others can't. We validate that work with head-to-head testing against both metal and other composite spokes. The superior ride quality, weight, and aero performance are backed up by the data."

Founded in 2017, the ARRIS team created a new manufacturing category, Additive Molding, by pioneering the development of award-winning, patented software, materials, and high-volume production methods to produce advanced composite parts that are lighter, stronger, and more sustainable.

ARRIS operates globally. Its headquarters, innovation lab, and first-run production are based in the San Francisco Bay Area, while high-volume manufacturing is handled at the ARRIS facility in Taiwan. The team also works with trusted U.S. partners, depending on customer program requirements.

Learn more at arriscomposites.com/carbon-spokes and arriscomposites.com/bicycles.

Media kit includes product data sheet, images, and more: see original press release for link (click here).

ABOUT ARRIS COMPOSITES

ARRIS® Technology enables unmatched performance with a patented advanced manufacturing technology platform that prioritizes specific stiffness and strength in novel ways for footwear, bicycles, portable electronics, automotive, aerospace, and industrial markets (Made To Outperform®). Team ARRIS created a new manufacturing category called Additive Molding, a first-of-its-kind software, materials, and high-volume production approach to continuous fiber-reinforced thermoplastic composite structures. Get the latest at arriscomposites.com/news .



GENERAL INQUIRIES: [email protected] + MEDIA INQUIRIES: [email protected]

SOURCE ARRIS Composites, Inc.