ARRIS HomeAssure™ to Support Multi-AP for Wi-Fi CERTIFIED EasyMesh™

ARRIS contributed to the development of the Multi-AP specification. Multi-AP serves as the foundational protocol in the recently announced Wi-Fi EasyMesh certification. The new standard enables compatible gateways and extenders to communicate with each other regardless of the manufacturer. Multi-AP enables simplified installation, enhanced Wi-Fi monitoring and management in the home. ARRIS HomeAssure adds the essential intelligence for automated network optimization on top of the monitoring and control mechanisms provided by Multi-AP.

"ARRIS's contributions to Multi-AP and commitment to Wi-Fi CERTIFIED EasyMesh are enabling a new generation of devices to communicate seamlessly with one another through multiple access points in the home," said Charles Cheevers, CTO, CPE Products, ARRIS. "HomeAssure with Wi-Fi EasyMesh supports plug and play installation, intelligent Wi-Fi optimization and Wi-Fi management capabilities across ARRIS's own APs as well as those from other vendors. The platform demonstrates ARRIS's standards-based strategy for home networking, and ultimately creates more retail choices for consumers and greater vendor diversity for service providers."

For more information on the HomeAssure Wi-Fi management platform, please visit here.

Wi-Fi Alliance® is the worldwide network of companies that brings you Wi-Fi®. Members of our collaboration forum come together from across the Wi-Fi ecosystem with the shared vision to connect everyone and everything, everywhere, while providing the best possible user experience. Since 2000, Wi-Fi Alliance has completed more than 40,000 Wi-Fi certifications. The Wi-Fi CERTIFIED seal of approval designates products with proven interoperability, backward compatibility, and the highest industry-standard security protections in place. Today, Wi-Fi carries more than half of the internet's traffic in an ever-expanding variety of applications. Wi-Fi Alliance continues to drive the adoption and evolution of Wi-Fi, which billions of people rely on every day.

ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS) is powering a smart, connected world. The company's leading hardware, software and services transform the way that people and businesses stay informed, entertained and connected. For more information, visit www.arris.com.

