ARRIS SURFboard Introduces its First DOCSIS 3.1 Wi-Fi Cable Modem Optimized for Next-Generation Upload Speeds

SURFboard G20 DOCSIS 3.1 Wi-Fi cable modem delivers high-performance internet connectivity enabling consumers to take advantage of cable operators' newest speed plans

NORCROSS, Ga., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ARRIS SURFboard today announced the availability of the SURFboard G20, the company's first DOCSIS 3.1 Wi-Fi cable modem with next-generation upload speed optimization. The SURFboard G20 combines a high-performance DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem and a Wi-Fi 6 router in a single device, delivering a powerful and simplified solution for consumers seeking to maximize their internet experience. The G20 is the latest addition to the market-leading portfolio of cable modems and Wi-Fi cable modems from ARRIS SURFboard.

"As one of the first DOCSIS 3.1 Wi-Fi cable modems that is next generation upload speed optimized, the SURFboard G20 delivers the latest Gigabit DOCSIS technology with Wi-Fi 6 to bring smoother streaming, faster downloads and improved overall wireless performance to users," said Nav Kannan, Vice President of Retail Business for ARRIS SURFboard. "The G20 supports multi-gig cable internet plans and is the ideal solution for customers looking for the latest DOCSIS 3.1 modem and a Wi-Fi router in a single, easy to setup device."

The SURFboard G20 offers a powerful combination of features to enhance users' internet experience. One of the differentiating features in the SURFboard G20 is its DOCSIS 3.1 functionality, which supports multi-gig cable internet plans and allows customers to take full advantage of the fastest speeds offered by cable providers. Additionally, the G20 is equipped with Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) technology on every radio, providing faster speeds and greater range compared to previous generations. The G20's support for faster upload speed plans is a game-changer for activities that demand high upstream bandwidth, such as high-definition streaming, AR/VR/XR and large data uploads. In addition to its advanced technical capabilities, the SURFboard G20 allows users to save money on monthly modem lease rentals.

Pricing and availability:

SURFboard G20 cable modem: $249.00 Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP)

Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) Available at major retail channels in the U.S.

Technical features and specifications for the G20:

DOCSIS 3.1 modem and Wi-Fi 6 router in a single device

Latest Gigabit DOCSIS technology with Wi-Fi 6 to bring high performance to users

DOCSIS 3.1 functionality supports multi-gig cable internet plans

Powered by Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) technology on every radio, the SURFboard G20 delivers faster speeds and greater range than the previous generation 802.11ac Wi-Fi

Upstream speeds up to 100Mbps enabling worry-free video conferencing and fast data uploads

For specifications click here

About SURFboard

SURFboard products are your gateway to the things you love. They let you enjoy the latest entertainment, world class speeds, and the coolest new services throughout your home, and beyond. And they're available at your favorite retail store. For more information, visit www.surfboard.com.

SURFboard is a brand of Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), a global technology leader in designing, developing and supplying innovative products and solutions that connect consumers around the world to the content and services they love – whether at home, at work or in other smart spaces.

ARRIS and the ARRIS logo are registered trademarks of CommScope, Inc. and are used under license by Vantiva USA, LLC. SURFboard and the SURFboard logo are registered trademarks of Vantiva USA, LLC and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.

