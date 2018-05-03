ARRIS to Present at Jefferies 2018 Technology Conference

SUWANEE, Ga., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS) a global telecommunications technology leader, today announced that Bruce McClelland, ARRIS Chief Executive Officer, will be speaking at the upcoming Jefferies Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, May 9 at approximately 10:30am/PT (1:30pm/ET).  Investors may listen to the webcast live by logging on to

http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff111/arrs/

This webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.   

About ARRIS 
ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS) is powering a smart, connected world. The company's leading hardware, software and services transform the way that people and businesses stay informed, entertained and connected. For more information, visit www.arris.com.

