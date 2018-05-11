ARRIS to Present at J.P. Morgan's 46th Annual Technology, Media and Communications Conference

SUWANEE, Ga., May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS) a global telecommunications technology leader, today announced that Bruce McClelland, ARRIS Chief Executive Officer, will be speaking at the upcoming J.P. Morgan's 46th Annual Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 15 at approximately 10:40am/ET.  Investors may listen to the webcast live by logging on to

About ARRIS 
ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS) is powering a smart, connected world. The company's leading hardware, software and services transform the way that people and businesses stay informed, entertained and connected. For more information, visit www.arris.com.

ARRIS and the ARRIS Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ARRIS Enterprises, Inc.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.  © 2018 ARRIS Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved.  

