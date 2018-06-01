ARRIS to Present at NASDAQ 38th Investor Conference

SUWANEE, Ga., June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS) a global telecommunications technology leader, today announced that Bruce McClelland, ARRIS Chief Executive Officer, will be speaking at the upcoming NASDAQ 38th Investor Conference on June 12 at approximately 3:45pm/GMT  (10:45am/ET).  Investors may listen to the webcast live by logging on to:

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/bxmdm9dk

This webcast will be archived for 12 months following the live presentation.   

About ARRIS 
ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS) is powering a smart, connected world. The company's leading hardware, software and services transform the way that people and businesses stay informed, entertained and connected. For more information, visit www.arris.com.

