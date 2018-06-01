This webcast will be archived for 12 months following the live presentation.

About ARRIS

ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS) is powering a smart, connected world. The company's leading hardware, software and services transform the way that people and businesses stay informed, entertained and connected. For more information, visit www.arris.com.

For the latest ARRIS news:

Check out our blog: ARRIS EVERYWHERE

Follow us on Twitter: @ARRIS

ARRIS and the ARRIS Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ARRIS Enterprises, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

© 2018 ARRIS Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arris-to-present-at-nasdaq-38th-investor-conference-300657723.html

SOURCE ARRIS

Related Links

http://www.arris.com

