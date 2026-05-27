Arrival Appoints Industry Veteran Kristofor Mellroth as Senior Vice President and Head of Co-Development

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrival, the premier game creative and co-development partner for global properties and platforms, today announced the appointment of AAA industry veteran Kristofor Mellroth as Senior Vice President, Head of Co-development. This strategic addition to Arrival's executive leadership team further cements the studio's position as the definitive destination for world-class production partnerships and elite-level game development.

Kristofor Mellroth, Arrival Senior Vice President, Head of Co-Development

In his new role, Mellroth will oversee the overarching strategy, operations, and execution of Arrival's global co-development pipelines. With more than two decades of demonstrated experience managing large-scale, distributed teams and delivering critically acclaimed blockbuster franchises in his previous roles at Xbox, Mellroth will be instrumental in scaling Arrival's engineering, technical services, art, and design capabilities to meet the complex demands of the changing game development landscape.

Reporting directly to President Paul Lipson, Mellroth will ensure that Arrival continues to seamlessly partner with the world's leading publishers and developers, providing robust, scalable, and uncompromising development support and bandwidth.

"Bringing Kristofor to Arrival is a massive milestone for us and a clear signal of our commitment to development partners and publishers worldwide," said Lipson. "His expertise and deep, intuitive understanding of what partners need to succeed make him the perfect leader for our continued growth and expansion. Kristofor will radically advance our deep collaborative capability and support the most ambitious experiences across every platform and screen."

"Arrival is a leader in audio co-development and I believe now is the time to expand our capabilities. There is a big opportunity to help solve challenges developers and publishers face every day in their quest to deliver exciting and memorable games," said Mellroth. "I have admired Arrival's commitment to creative excellenc e through partnerships with some of the world's best game makers. We share a passion for building highly skilled teams and I am here to create integrated partnerships that empower the best developers in the world to push the boundaries of gaming."

Mellroth's appointment follows a period of rapid momentum and strategic growth for Arrival, underscoring the company's trajectory as a powerhouse of creative talent and technical expertise. As the games industry continues to embrace distributed development models, Arrival remains uniquely positioned to deliver the integrated, top-tier partnerships required to produce generation-defining content.

For more information about Arrival, its co-development services, and available career opportunities at its global studios, please visit:

www.arrivalgc.com

About Arrival:

Arrival, the dedicated gaming division of Streamland Media, is the premier game creative and co-development partner for global properties and platforms. Comprised of industry veterans and visionary creators, Arrival provides world-class development, audio, narrative, and creative services to the world's leading game publishers and developers. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Arrival helps bring the most ambitious interactive experiences to every screen and platform.

About Streamland Media:

Streamland Media is a global post-production company delivering picture, VFX, sound, and marketing services through its well-established industry brands. The company supports feature film, episodic, interactive, and emerging forms of entertainment by providing top-tier talent, technical expertise, and customized solutions. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Streamland Media operates multiple locations worldwide, focused on meeting the unique needs of content creators.

SOURCE Arrival