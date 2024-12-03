Arrival Home Loans Launches New Residential Bridge Loan Lending Fund, Offering Accredited Investors an Initial Preferred Annualized Return of 10%

NOVATO, Calif., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrival Home Loans, a division of Pacific Private Money, Inc., is excited to announce the launch of Arrival Fund I, LLC, a unique residential bridge loan lending fund that addresses the increasing demand for short-term bridge loans in today's fluctuating market. Arrival Fund I, LLC offers accredited investors a unique investment prospect to earn an initial 10%1 preferred annualized return, with quarterly distributions.2

Arrival Fund I, LLC is an opportunity for investors to participate in the current high demand for bridge loans, a loan product that allows consumers to buy their new home quickly and easily before they sell their old one. With over 16 years of successfully offering lending products, Pacific Private Money, Inc., has facilitated over $2 billion in loan volume and established a trusted reputation in the mortgage lending industry for top quality loan products and investor confidence.

Key Investment Highlights:

Targeted Returns: Arrival Fund I, LLC currently offers a preferred 10% 1 rate of return for investors, with profits distributed quarterly, 2 making it an attractive option for those seeking high yield opportunities.

Focus on Residential Bridge Loans: Fund capital is used to take a minority position on short-term loans secured by Pacific Private Money's senior deeds of trust or mortgages, primarily involving owner-occupied, single-family residences across the United States . 3

Low Market Correlation: As a bridge loan fund, Arrival Fund I, LLC provides diversification within real estate investment portfolios, presenting a reliable option with low market correlation.

As a bridge loan fund, Arrival Fund I, LLC provides diversification within real estate investment portfolios, presenting a reliable option with low market correlation. Fund Details: The size of the offer is $20 million , with a minimum investment of $100,000 for accredited investors. Redemption options are available after the first year of investment, adding flexibility for investors.4

"Arrival Fund I is structured to meet a pressing need in the real estate lending space, especially as the highly competitive real estate market has escalated demand for buy-before-you-sell solutions," says Simon Chen, CEO of Arrival Home Loans. "This fund not only aligns with our mission to provide bridge lending products for homebuyers, but also enables our investors to benefit from returns in a market where alternative investment options are increasingly sought after."

About Pacific Private Money Inc.

Pacific Private Money Inc. has a distinguished history in the private lending industry. Licensed across multiple states3, the company is committed to delivering innovative financial solutions, upholding stringent compliance standards, and providing exceptional service. Contact us at [email protected] to learn more about this unique investment opportunity.

Important Disclosures

This is not an offering or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities mentioned in this document. Any such offer or solicitation will be made to qualified investors only by means of a private placement memorandum. This investment involves significant risks. Please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Memorandum.

This document and the Memorandum contain forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements verbally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to grow the Fund which is an early stage; our ability to comply with current, new, and revised regulatory requirements; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. Forward-looking events may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

1The Fund Manager, may, in its sole discretion, change the Preferred Return at any time, based on market rates. This means that the Members may receive a Preferred Return rate lower than 10%. 2Distributions of the preferred return are not guaranteed and are subject to the cash availability of the Fund. The Fund Manager and the Fund make no guarantees, assurances or commitments to the distribution of any returns. The Fund Manager will only make distributions to the extent cash is available and to the extent that any distributions will not impact the continuing operations of the Fund. 3Pacific Private Money, Inc. currently has active lending licenses in ten states in the U.S.: Arizona, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Georgia, Idaho, Michigan, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. 4Redemption requests are subject to cash availability and the Fund's liquidity position. Redemption requests may be reduced, delayed, or postponed when the Fund does not have the needed liquidity.

SOURCE Arrival Home Loans