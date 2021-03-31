Arrival of Fourth-Generation Acura MDX Yields New All-Time Monthly Sales Record

Combined sales of the Acura MDX and RDX SUVs are expected to exceed 12,000 units, setting a new March light-truck sales record, surpassing the previous best of 10,373 set in 2014. Both MDX and RDX have been perennial best-sellers in their segments since introductions in 2000 and 2006 respectively.

The most premium, performance-focused and technologically sophisticated Acura SUV ever, the 2022 MDX builds upon twenty years of success as the best-selling three-row luxury SUV of all time1.

"The record response to our all-new MDX affirms its new role as the flagship of the Acura brand and our performance-focused brand direction," said Jon Ikeda, vice president and Acura brand officer. "The fact that MDX is conquesting customers from key competitors gives us great confidence in Precision Crafted Performance as the future of the Acura brand."

