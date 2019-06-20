Arrival of WWII P-520 Crash Boat for Independence Week in Morro Bay, CA Peaks Patriot Pride

MORRO BAY, Calif., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for fun over the 4th of July holiday? Morro Bay, CA has dubbed Monday - Saturday, July 1 - 6, 2019 Patriots' Pride Week for the historic 85-foot long WWII Crash Rescue Boat that will offer historic tours starting Monday, July 1, 2019. P-520 Crash Boats served on the west coast during WWII and some were stationed in Morro Bay where they trained infantrymen in landing operations.

Watch the arrival of a WWII P-520 Crash Boat in Morro Bay, CA. Take a tour during Patriots' Pride Week. The P-520 Boat is a United States Army Air Forces Crash Rescue Boat from WWII, commonly referred to as "crash boats" since they were intended to retrieve downed pilots and crew. Tour one in Morro Bay,CA during Patriotics' Pride Week. Morro Bay Maritime Museum offering tours on one-of-a-kind 85-foot US P-520 Crash Boat starting July 1, 2019.

Morro Bay welcomes veterans and visitors to celebrate Independence Day all week long with FREE trolley rides for veterans and hotel guests Monday, July 1 – Saturday, July 6, 2019. Docked in the harbor on the north end of the Embarcadero, WWII P-520 Crash Boat tour tickets will be available at the Morro Bay Maritime Museum for $5 - $7 starting Monday, July 1, 2019. Many waterfront restaurants and businesses will offer specials on July 4th for Veterans. See all the Patriots' Pride Week specials here.

More 4th of July Family Fun

Enjoy the patriotic bicycle parade down the Embarcadero, paddle parade along the bay, skateboard race near the beach, family carnival with dunk tanks, Harbor Department Boat Tours and live music at Tidelands Park on the 4th of July. Find FREE popcorn, FREE Otter Pops along the harbor to celebrate local Sea'lebrities: California Sea Otters, and FREE hotdogs for Veterans. Morro Bay is animal friendly, a great place to bring Fido and the whole family to celebrate Independence Day in a safe relaxed environment.

Patriotic History at the Morro Bay Maritime Museum

Celebrate patriotic history at the new Morro Bay Maritime Museum. The museum's interpretive exhibits focus on Morro Bay's military history, the waterfront, the harbor, fishing, and marine commerce. See a fleet of vessels including a U.S. Navy rescue submarine, a manmade submersible, a U.S. Coast Guard surf rescue boat and the most prized vehicle - the tugboat Alma, which helped rescue survivors of the Union Oil tanker Montebello after it was sunk by a Japanese submarine off the coast of Cambria during World War II.

More information: https://www.morrobay.org/articles/post/arrival-of-wwii-p-520-crash-boat-for-independence-week-in-morro-bay-ca-peaks-patriot-pride/

