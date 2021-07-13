Arrivalist Appoints Jason Fulvi as its First Chief Sales Officer

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrivalist — leading travel data company — is pleased to announce Jason Fulvi as its new chief sales officer effective Sept. 13, 2021. Fulvi joins Arrivalist from Visit KC, where he served as president and CEO of the Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) for three years. Arrivalist made this addition at a critical time as it looks to continue helping accelerate the recovery of the travel and hospitality industry.

"We are thrilled Jason Fulvi will be joining the Arrivalist team," said Cree Lawson, Arrivalist founder and CEO. "Not only will his sales and marketing experience pave the way for growth and opportunity, but the relationships Fulvi has built throughout his career will help connect Arrivalist with people and organizations who would benefit from access to our accurate and timely travel data. Fulvi's leadership and tenacity is exactly what our team needs to help the travel and hospitality industry recover and thrive."

As the chief sales officer for Arrivalist, Fulvi will be a resource for travel and hospitality professionals who are looking to use new tools to make data-driven decisions and gain economic momentum. He will share how Arrivalist uses a proprietary and time-tested methodology to collect mobile location data to provide aggregated but actionable consumer travel insights to inform business strategies — something Fulvi believes is essential to jump-starting the industry.

"Arrivalist has the most trusted data and some of the brightest minds in the industry. I'm excited to join a team that is just as passionate and committed to championing travel and hospitality as I am," said Fulvi. "I see my transition to Arrivalist as a way to give back to the people and organizations that have supported my career from the start, and I look forward to helping establish Arrivalist as the premier travel data provider in the country."

Prior to Visit KC, Fulvi spent 16 years with VisitPITTSBURGH, ultimately becoming executive vice president where he oversaw operations of several departments, including convention sales and sports development. Before that, Fulvi gained sales and marketing experience working for Westin, Hilton Worldwide and Holiday Inn. He graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a degree in hotel, restaurant and institutional management.

About Arrivalist

Arrivalist is the leading location intelligence platform in the travel industry. The company uses multiple location datasets to provide actionable insights on consumer behavior, competitive share, media effectiveness, and market trends. Over 200 travel marketers, including 100 cities, 40 U.S. states, and four of the top 10 U.S. theme parks, use these insights to inform media strategy, operations, and destination development. Arrivalist is headquartered in New York City, with offices in San Francisco and Toronto.

