Arrivalist Unveils New Streamlined Market Visitation Service

NEW YORK, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrivalist, the first and largest location data company in the travel industry, today announced the availability of its visitation insights suite as a stand-alone product from its core Arrivalist 3.0 (A3) offering. The unbundled offering provides improved and flexible access to powerful visitation data and insights for travel marketers, giving them profound new business intelligence about how consumers visit, and interact with, their location.

Arrivalist's new a la carte offering is designed to provide travel marketers access the most popular visitation insights from the Arrivalist platform at a fraction of the cost. It also features redesigned reporting features to provide a more detailed understanding of visitor interaction with their locations.

"When we launched Arrivalist 3.0 last year, we weren't prepared for the wide-ranging popularity of our visitation data. This upgraded and refined version of our product surfaces key data in a streamlined interface to ensure marketers fully understand how visitation specifically impacts their strategic goals," said Cree Lawson, the Founder & CEO of Arrivalist. "Even today it's very surprising that so many marketers still don't know where their visitors come from and how they interact with the locations they promote. Our insights are proven to significantly impact success metrics."

By breaking the product offering into standalone insights and separating visitation data from its signature attribution insights, Arrivalist opens the door to the hundreds of marketers that benefit from visitation data, including destinations, attractions, museums, amusement parks, casinos, hotels and resorts. Arrivalist currently serves more than 130 organizations, such as Visit Austin, Visit California, and Destination Canada, who rely on Arrivalist's accurate cross-device visitation insights to plan and improve advertising and marketing decisions.

"Arrivalist's visitation data from A3 has allowed us to gain unique insight into cross visitation patterns and visitor movement throughout the city," said Tom Noonan, President & CEO of Visit Austin. "Seeing which attractions, districts and other points of interest leisure and business travelers visit helps us tell our story of the importance of tourism as an economic driver."

Since its launch in April 2017, Arrivalist 3.0 has revolutionized measurement strategies for travel and tourism marketers by telling marketers how their media influences visitation to – and through – a destination. In addition to visitation data, its key features also include:

Stay Lift (TM) – Incremental value of stay from exposed users vs. a balanced control group.

– Incremental value of stay from exposed users vs. a balanced control group. Visitation by Origin Market Cluster - Differentiates where people are coming from and how long they stay based on their area of residence.

- Differentiates where people are coming from and how long they stay based on their area of residence. Inter-state visitation and Intra-state visitation- Identities the different visitation patterns from those who reside inside the state compared to those who reside outside.

Launched in 2012, Arrivalist provides an up-to-date, observation-based alternative to traditional surveys. For more information, visit www.arrivalist.com.

Arrivalist is the next-generation Visitation Intelligence company that empowers marketers with a new suite of measurements to evaluate the lifetime value of a visitor. The company's patent-pending technology is used by over 130 location marketers around the world. The company analyzes the changing locations of computing devices to provide marketers with unique business intelligence about how consumers interact with the locations they market and how their media attracts visitors. Visit www.arrivalist.com to learn more.

