Arrive AI: Autonomous Delivery will Transform Not Replace Jobs

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Each day seems to dawn with a new way to use Artificial Intelligence (AI.) Just as often, fears about AI replacing humans arise or are renewed.

Because the $136.6 billion U.S. package delivery industry is ripe for automation, many sector workers fear being outsourced by smart machines. The World Economic Forum predicts that by 2025, 85 million jobs may be displaced by a shift in the division of labor between humans and machines. Citing that same reference, which goes on to predict 97 million new roles will emerge, logistics disrupter, Dan O'Toole encourages investment in upskilling industry workers and for those people to look for opportunity.

O'Toole is CEO of Arrive AI, inventor of the nation's first smart mailbox and developer of a platform that enables autonomous and human mail delivery to and from a smart mailbox that provides tracking data, smart logistics alerts and advanced chain of custody controls to secure the last-mile delivery for shippers, delivery services and autonomous delivery networks.

"Autonomous delivery will enable workers to focus on higher-value tasks that drive innovation and growth by shifting focus from labor-intensive tasks to value-driven roles," O'Toole said.

Currently, delivery industry workers spend long hours on the road, navigating traffic, dealing with parking challenges and lifting heavy packages. Autonomous delivery systems would enable humans to transition to more strategic and customer-focused roles like delivery logistics, route optimization and post-delivery support.

"That's a huge value to the company because it improves the delivery experience and can have a direct effect on the company's bottom line," O'Toole said.

As autonomous delivery becomes more common, demand for the roles below will grow, and new career opportunities will emerge, he said.

Autonomous Fleet Managers: Fleet managers will be responsible for monitoring autonomous vehicle performance, scheduling maintenance and optimizing fleet operations to ensure maximum efficiency and uptime. Autonomous Vehicle Technicians: These roles will involve diagnosing and resolving issues related to sensors, software and vehicle components and require skilled workers with technical expertise in automotive repair and advanced robotics. AI and Robotics Specialists: These engineers, data scientists and programmers with expertise in artificial intelligence and machine learning will ensure effective autonomous systems operations, safety standard compliance and response to real-world challenges. Logistics Coordinators: Logistics coordinators will monitor and optimize delivery schedules, communicate with customers and address any issues that arise. Roles will require logistics, customer service and problem-solving skills.

"While useful in any sector, this shift is particularly relevant in healthcare, where customer service is critical," O'Toole said. "Autonomous delivery of medications and medical supplies, will enable healthcare workers to spend more time providing patient care."

O'Toole called on businesses to begin or continue to provide reskilling and upskilling opportunities to their workforce.

"The delivery industry jobs of tomorrow will be richer, more diverse, and ultimately, more rewarding," O'Toole said. "Business leaders should work with their employees and educators to allay fears and focus on ensuring opportunities to embrace this technology.

