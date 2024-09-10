Arrive AI Successfully Tests Fully Automated Drone Delivery at Artomobilia 2024

Demo showcased company's - and perhaps the world's - first ever delivery between two autonomous devices

CARMEL, Ind., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In what was reviewed as a "super cool" demonstration last weekend, a winner of last weekend's ARTOMOBILIA received his trophy by drone delivery to an Arrive AI mailbox. What neither he nor other attendees realized was that the transaction was fully automated.

Automated Delivery: drone to Arrive AI smart mailbox

Arrive AI has delivered food, beer and other items in past demonstrations in Indiana and across the country, but in each of those actions, a human being was fully engaged in piloting the drone and operating mechanics to lower the package into the mailbox. This time, a human pressed a button and the machines did all the work.

"This is a big deal - an Aha! Moment, if you will," said Arrive AI CEO Dan O'Toole. "It really shows you our vision of a push-button, human-free delivery system, and it went off without a hitch."

The demonstration took place at the Carmel Arts and Design Center. Robert Johnston, Arrive AI's technical product manager, input the Arrive AI mailbox's (Arrive Point) coordinates into the drone's mission management system. When it was time for the delivery, the drone operator pressed a single button, initiating the fully autonomous flight.

The drone flew to the Arrive AI mailbox, authenticated through an application programming interface (API) that it was the correct delivery point and delivered its package via winch. The system used GPS and an ArUco marker (similar to a QR code) to identify the mailbox and also triggered the mailbox to open. An infrared locking system stabilized the drone, ensuring precision delivery as the parcel was lowered. Once the delivery was confirmed by the mailbox, the drone withdrew the winch and returned to its home base.

"Everyone in the crowd was impressed, but I don't think they understood how impressive this delivery actually was," O'Toole said. "They might have thought our team was a little bit more excited than we should have been, but we knew we had just witnessed a technological breakthrough."

In the future, when an Arrive Point mailbox is installed at an address, its GPS coordinates will be stored in Arrive AI's cloud-based database. The "push of a button" operation will be seamlessly managed through apps and delivery services, optimizing autonomous delivery for a range of users. Arrive AI is working to refine this precision delivery process, working toward a fully autonomous, human-free delivery system.

About Arrive AI: Arrive AI's patented last mile (ALM) platform enables drone-based and human mail delivery to and from a physical smart mailbox, while providing tracking data, smart logistics alerts, and advanced chain of custody controls to secure the last-mile delivery for all shippers, delivery services, and autonomous delivery networks. Arrive AI makes the exchange of goods between people, robots, and drones frictionless, efficient, and convenient through artificial intelligence, autonomous technology, and interoperability with smart devices including doorbells, lighting and security systems. Learn more details about the company's patents here. See videos of the smart mailbox in action here.

