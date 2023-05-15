Arrive and HEI Integrated Systems Partner to Transform Smart City Technologies into Smart Anywhere Technologies

INDIANAPOLIS, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrive , known for its advanced smart Mailbox-as-a-Service (MaaS) solutions platform and infrastructure for Autonomous Delivery Networks (ADNs), and HEI Integrated Systems , a pioneer in versatile and integrated infrastructure technology, have joined forces to propel the development of "smart anywhere" solutions that can adapt to diverse environments anywhere in the world.

Arrive smart mailbox

The partnership aims to revolutionize the way infrastructures are designed and deployed, offering dynamic and flexible options to meet the evolving needs of businesses and communities worldwide. At the heart of this partnership is a shared commitment to creating a connected infrastructure that embraces self-reliance and self-contained technologies.

"This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in revolutionizing infrastructure solutions," said Arrive CEO Dan O'Toole. "Together, Arrive and HEI Integrated Systems will create innovative options that address challenges, particularly in rural and remote areas, while enhancing disaster response and preparedness efforts. Our shared vision is to provide more decentralized, self-reliant solutions that empower businesses and communities to thrive anywhere in the world and in any situation."

"The innovative design and market leadership position Arrive has established is simply remarkable, and we are pleased to partner with such a market leader," said Mike Saltzgiver, President, HEI Integrated Systems. "The combination of Arrive's smart MaaS solutions and our Portable Power Platform is a winning combination that provides a unique and valuable capability for governmental and industrial/commercial applications. Our team looks forward to working with Arrive to provide our customers with continually innovative and successful solutions."

Arrive and HEI Integrated Systems will be co-exhibiting at the upcoming Smart Cities Connect Expo , a premier event in the smart cities industry. The expo provides a platform for industry leaders, government officials, and technology enthusiasts to explore innovative technologies and discuss strategies for creating smarter and more resilient cities. Visitors to the co-exhibition booth (#501) will have the opportunity to experience firsthand the transformative potential and industry impact of the Arrive and HEI Integrated Systems partnership.

O'Toole added, "We're both fully committed to driving innovation and shaping the future of resilient and sustainable smart city technologies. Co-exhibiting allows us to highlight the transformative potential and industry impact of our partnership, while underscoring the importance of our collaboration. By showcasing our combined technologies and solutions, we're demonstrating future infrastructures needed to meet the evolving needs of businesses and communities worldwide."

The collaboration combines Arrive's advanced smart MaaS solutions with HEI Integrated Systems' solutions and expertise in versatile and integrated infrastructure technology. By leveraging each company's respective strengths, the partnership seeks to drive innovation and shape the future of resilient and sustainable smart city technologies.

"As a source of self-sustaining off-grid power, the Portable Power Platform will enable the application of Arrive's technology in many new and exciting ways," said Mark Yenchik, Senior Director of Marketing and Sales, HEI Integrated Systems. "As the core of an integrated system, Arrive and the Portable Power Platform open up a wide range of new possibilities with both tactical and strategic benefits to our users."

Smart city technologies are rapidly emerging as the future of urban and rural development, leveraging technology to improve the quality of life for citizens and enhance the efficiency of various services. According to a report by MarketsandMarkets , the global smart cities market is projected to reach $2.57 trillion by 2025, with a compound annual growth rate of 22.9%. This exponential growth is driven by the increasing need for sustainable and resilient infrastructure solutions that can adapt to evolving challenges, such as population growth, environmental concerns, and transportation demands.

